First post: 6:45 p.m.

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.

1 Hi Ho Steverino (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1

2 Sneak On Bye (Jim Devaux);6-1

3 Charlie Call Home (Mark Beckwith);7-2

4 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

5 Sir Jake’s Z Tam (Steeven Genois);8-1

6 Star Of Terror (Mitchell Cushing);3-1

7 Fifth Son (Billy Dobson);10-1

8 Killer Thriller (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1

9 About The Benjamns (Hermann Hobbs Jr);15-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Rock On Moe (Jim Devaux);8-1

2 Avatar J (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1

3 Lord Willoughby A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

4 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Kenrick N (Gregory Merton);9-2

6 Lockton Luck A (Mark Beckwith);3-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);7-2

2 Santanna One (Phil Fluet);6-1

3 Conman’s Dream (Mark Beckwith);12-1

4 Lear Seelster (Mitchell Cushing);9-2

5 Lifeonthebeach A (Jim Devaux);7-5

6 Babinga Wood (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

7 Mikey Boy (Jay Randall);15-1

8 Rock Icon (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Cool Jack (Mitchell Cushing);5-2

2 Top Of The Mark (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

3 Rockin Panda (Alek Chartrand);6-1

4 Dreamzzzz R For U (Brett Crawford);8-1

5 Shaving Mug (Billy Dobson);10-1

6 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

7 Shooter Mcgavin (Jay Randall);12-1

8 Man He Can Skoot (Mark Beckwith);9-2

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Pan Street Usa (Jim Devaux);6-1

2 Rock N Tony (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2

3 Delightful Joe (Mitchell Cushing);8-1

4 Rocksapatriot (Jay Randall);3-1

5 Khun Ratha A (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

6 Ashley’s Husband (Phil Fluet);10-1

7 St Lads Moonwalk (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

8 Michaels Boy (Billy Dobson);9-2

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Givenupdreaming (Mark Beckwith);9-2

2 Jersey Jim (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

3 Americanprimetime (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1

4 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);6-1

5 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

6 Hudson Phil (Jay Randall);5-2

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Bettor Spirits N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

2 Major Camby (Jay Randall);9-2

3 Treasure Mach (Gregory Merton);5-2

4 Newbie (Mitchell Cushing);4-1

5 Devisser (Mark Beckwith);8-1

6 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.

1 Jk Nowornever (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

2 Hot Tip (Jay Randall);9-2

3 Yamaka (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

4 I Am The Cowboy (Mitchell Cushing);8-1

5 Calvin B (Billy Dobson);5-2

6 Pantheon Hanover (Jim Devaux);6-1

7 Headlights On (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Northern Sportsman (Mitchell Cushing);6-1

2 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

3 Sb Angelindisguise (Mark Beckwith);3-1

4 Camsking (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

5 Statement (Billy Dobson);9-2

6 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);4-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Funny Photo (Brett Crawford);3-1

2 Leave Your Mark (Mark Beckwith);5-2

3 Roadshow Star (Alek Chartrand);10-1

4 Traverse Seelster (Steeven Genois);4-1

5 Windsun Hugo (Billy Dobson);9-2

6 Citizenship (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

7 Holy Koly (Jim Devaux);25-1

8 Awol Hanover (Jay Randall);6-1

