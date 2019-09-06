First post: 6:45 p.m.
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.
1 Hi Ho Steverino (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1
2 Sneak On Bye (Jim Devaux);6-1
3 Charlie Call Home (Mark Beckwith);7-2
4 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1
5 Sir Jake’s Z Tam (Steeven Genois);8-1
6 Star Of Terror (Mitchell Cushing);3-1
7 Fifth Son (Billy Dobson);10-1
8 Killer Thriller (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1
9 About The Benjamns (Hermann Hobbs Jr);15-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Rock On Moe (Jim Devaux);8-1
2 Avatar J (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1
3 Lord Willoughby A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
4 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Kenrick N (Gregory Merton);9-2
6 Lockton Luck A (Mark Beckwith);3-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);7-2
2 Santanna One (Phil Fluet);6-1
3 Conman’s Dream (Mark Beckwith);12-1
4 Lear Seelster (Mitchell Cushing);9-2
5 Lifeonthebeach A (Jim Devaux);7-5
6 Babinga Wood (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
7 Mikey Boy (Jay Randall);15-1
8 Rock Icon (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Cool Jack (Mitchell Cushing);5-2
2 Top Of The Mark (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
3 Rockin Panda (Alek Chartrand);6-1
4 Dreamzzzz R For U (Brett Crawford);8-1
5 Shaving Mug (Billy Dobson);10-1
6 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);4-1
7 Shooter Mcgavin (Jay Randall);12-1
8 Man He Can Skoot (Mark Beckwith);9-2
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Pan Street Usa (Jim Devaux);6-1
2 Rock N Tony (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
3 Delightful Joe (Mitchell Cushing);8-1
4 Rocksapatriot (Jay Randall);3-1
5 Khun Ratha A (Larry Stalbaum);4-1
6 Ashley’s Husband (Phil Fluet);10-1
7 St Lads Moonwalk (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
8 Michaels Boy (Billy Dobson);9-2
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Givenupdreaming (Mark Beckwith);9-2
2 Jersey Jim (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
3 Americanprimetime (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1
4 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);6-1
5 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
6 Hudson Phil (Jay Randall);5-2
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Bettor Spirits N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1
2 Major Camby (Jay Randall);9-2
3 Treasure Mach (Gregory Merton);5-2
4 Newbie (Mitchell Cushing);4-1
5 Devisser (Mark Beckwith);8-1
6 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
1 Jk Nowornever (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
2 Hot Tip (Jay Randall);9-2
3 Yamaka (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
4 I Am The Cowboy (Mitchell Cushing);8-1
5 Calvin B (Billy Dobson);5-2
6 Pantheon Hanover (Jim Devaux);6-1
7 Headlights On (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Northern Sportsman (Mitchell Cushing);6-1
2 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
3 Sb Angelindisguise (Mark Beckwith);3-1
4 Camsking (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
5 Statement (Billy Dobson);9-2
6 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);4-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Funny Photo (Brett Crawford);3-1
2 Leave Your Mark (Mark Beckwith);5-2
3 Roadshow Star (Alek Chartrand);10-1
4 Traverse Seelster (Steeven Genois);4-1
5 Windsun Hugo (Billy Dobson);9-2
6 Citizenship (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
7 Holy Koly (Jim Devaux);25-1
8 Awol Hanover (Jay Randall);6-1
