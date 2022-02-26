 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saratoga Entries

First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.

1 Royal Soldier (Dan Cappello Jr);7-2

2 Southwind Cruze (Billy Dobson);9-2

3 Prince C Hall (Shawn T Gray);10-1

4 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);5-1

5 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);8-1

6 Double Dealing (Brett Beckwith);5-2

7 Amazing Sevens (Luke Hanners);12-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Arlanda (Chris Long);7-5

2 Warrawee Wiz (Billy Dobson);9-2

3 Dejarwin (John Stark Jr);12-1

4 Yankee Sis (Luke Hanners);8-1

5 Inquiring Mind (Larry Stalbaum);8-5

6 Mean Tweet (Leon Bailey);15-1

7 Lexa Hanover (Jim Devaux);30-1

8 Newyorkblueblood (Alek Chartrand);20-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Crazy For Cj (Claude Huckabone III);8-1

2 Panthera As (John Stark Jr);10-1

3 Alloutaflight (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

4 Real Cool Moves (Luke Hanners);4-1

5 Me Three (Billy Dobson);5-2

6 Catello Too (Brett Crawford);6-1

7 Usurp Hanover (Shawn T Gray);3-1

8 Notoutofthewoods (Mark Whitcroft);25-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.

1 Enchanted Mission (Luke Hanners);3-1

2 Remember Titans (Shawn T Gray);8-1

3 Manny L (Jay Randall);5-2

4 Bluffinner (Jordan Derue);4-1

5 Malibu Kid (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

6 Deswanslittlelorie (Billy Dobson);9-2

7 Spoiler Alert (Brett Crawford);12-1

8 Itsoneofthose (Jim Devaux);10-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Just For Luck (Jim Devaux);6-1

2 Worldsstonecold As (Brett Beckwith);7-2

3 Immaculate Prayer (Michael D Miller);20-1

4 Doc’s Bull Market (Luke Hanners);15-1

5 Poker Play (Billy Dobson);7-5

6 Southwind Rich (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

7 Spotlessreputation (Jay Randall);9-2

8 Askmenoquestions (Phil Fluet);25-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Hot Wheelz (Luke Hanners);8-1

2 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);10-1

3 Mystical Somolli (Phil Fluet);12-1

4 Xcuseme (John Stark Jr);6-1

5 Big Box Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

6 Dewey Arnold (Jim Devaux);3-1

7 Squee Hanover (Billy Dobson);4-1

8 Gigfy (Alek Chartrand);9-2

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.

1 French Moni (Chris Long);12-1

2 Cruising In Style (Brett Crawford);3-1

3 Explosive Ridge (Jay Randall);4-1

4 Shake A Leg (Alek Chartrand);5-2

5 American Jj (Michael D Miller);10-1

6 Ubanji (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

7 Riverofroyalty (Phil Fluet);15-1

8 Lazzaro (Billy Dobson);9-2

9 Trump This (Jim Devaux);6-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.

1 Deli Dream (Luke Hanners);8-1

2 Alex The Great (Chris Long);4-1

3 Creemore (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

4 Tobasco (Jay Randall);9-2

5 Inxs (Alek Chartrand);6-1

6 Mark Of A Beast (Billy Dobson);5-2

7 Match My Miracle (Phil Fluet);12-1

8 Sweet Sofie T (Jim Devaux);15-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Hp Double Expresso (Brett Crawford);15-1

2 Redneckerthenyou (Brett Beckwith);10-1

3 Dazzlndash Hanover (John Cross);8-1

4 Wishing Barefoot (Billy Dobson);7-5

5 Operation Shipley (Jordan Derue);5-2

6 Battle Queen (Jim Devaux);6-1

7 Torrey Pines (Chris Long);12-1

8 The Blazing Truth (Michael D Miller);30-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $13,000.

1 Bold Creation (Jim Devaux);6-1

2 Oh So Pine (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

3 T Barrr (Jordan Derue);4-1

4 Esa (Jay Randall);8-1

5 Certify (Brett Beckwith);10-1

6 Stone In Love (Dan Cappello Jr);7-2

7 Quadratic Bluechip (Chris Long);15-1

8 Bridge Works (Luke Hanners);12-1

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Riveroffire (Luke Hanners);8-5

2 Jessie’s Swan (Chris Long);9-5

3 Barkeeper (Jim Devaux);9-2

4 Titan On The Rail (Michael Mc Givern);6-1

5 Allforone Hanover (Leon Bailey);10-1

6 Cantkeepmiasecret (A. Mac Donald);20-1

7 Iamcuziwannab (Mark Whitcroft);25-1

8 Gavinator (Billy Dobson);12-1

12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Dazzling Lindy (Luke Hanners);9-2

2 Da Boogie Man (Jim Devaux);5-2

3 Credit Skill (Leon Bailey);15-1

4 River Of Denile (Jay Randall);10-1

5 Father Pats Secret (Larry Stalbaum);20-1

6 Spell Cuteypie (Brett Beckwith);6-5

7 Blogmaster (Billy Dobson);8-1

8 Hecate (Chris Long);30-1

13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Icingon De Cupcake (Jim Devaux);3-1

2 Ulster (Leon Bailey);6-1

3 Lifetime Credit (John Stark Jr);5-2

4 Mr French (Jay Randall);4-1

5 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);20-1

6 Muscle Ave (Luke Hanners);9-2

7 Jeter’s Way (Brett Beckwith);10-1

8 Cartier Volo (Phil Fluet);8-1

9 Bob N Tony (Brett Crawford);12-1

