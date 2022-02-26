Saratoga Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.
1 Royal Soldier (Dan Cappello Jr);7-2
2 Southwind Cruze (Billy Dobson);9-2
3 Prince C Hall (Shawn T Gray);10-1
4 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);5-1
5 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);8-1
6 Double Dealing (Brett Beckwith);5-2
7 Amazing Sevens (Luke Hanners);12-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Arlanda (Chris Long);7-5
2 Warrawee Wiz (Billy Dobson);9-2
3 Dejarwin (John Stark Jr);12-1
4 Yankee Sis (Luke Hanners);8-1
5 Inquiring Mind (Larry Stalbaum);8-5
6 Mean Tweet (Leon Bailey);15-1
7 Lexa Hanover (Jim Devaux);30-1
8 Newyorkblueblood (Alek Chartrand);20-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Crazy For Cj (Claude Huckabone III);8-1
2 Panthera As (John Stark Jr);10-1
3 Alloutaflight (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
4 Real Cool Moves (Luke Hanners);4-1
5 Me Three (Billy Dobson);5-2
6 Catello Too (Brett Crawford);6-1
7 Usurp Hanover (Shawn T Gray);3-1
8 Notoutofthewoods (Mark Whitcroft);25-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.
1 Enchanted Mission (Luke Hanners);3-1
2 Remember Titans (Shawn T Gray);8-1
3 Manny L (Jay Randall);5-2
4 Bluffinner (Jordan Derue);4-1
5 Malibu Kid (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
6 Deswanslittlelorie (Billy Dobson);9-2
7 Spoiler Alert (Brett Crawford);12-1
8 Itsoneofthose (Jim Devaux);10-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Just For Luck (Jim Devaux);6-1
2 Worldsstonecold As (Brett Beckwith);7-2
3 Immaculate Prayer (Michael D Miller);20-1
4 Doc’s Bull Market (Luke Hanners);15-1
5 Poker Play (Billy Dobson);7-5
6 Southwind Rich (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
7 Spotlessreputation (Jay Randall);9-2
8 Askmenoquestions (Phil Fluet);25-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Hot Wheelz (Luke Hanners);8-1
2 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);10-1
3 Mystical Somolli (Phil Fluet);12-1
4 Xcuseme (John Stark Jr);6-1
5 Big Box Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
6 Dewey Arnold (Jim Devaux);3-1
7 Squee Hanover (Billy Dobson);4-1
8 Gigfy (Alek Chartrand);9-2
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.
1 French Moni (Chris Long);12-1
2 Cruising In Style (Brett Crawford);3-1
3 Explosive Ridge (Jay Randall);4-1
4 Shake A Leg (Alek Chartrand);5-2
5 American Jj (Michael D Miller);10-1
6 Ubanji (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
7 Riverofroyalty (Phil Fluet);15-1
8 Lazzaro (Billy Dobson);9-2
9 Trump This (Jim Devaux);6-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.
1 Deli Dream (Luke Hanners);8-1
2 Alex The Great (Chris Long);4-1
3 Creemore (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
4 Tobasco (Jay Randall);9-2
5 Inxs (Alek Chartrand);6-1
6 Mark Of A Beast (Billy Dobson);5-2
7 Match My Miracle (Phil Fluet);12-1
8 Sweet Sofie T (Jim Devaux);15-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Hp Double Expresso (Brett Crawford);15-1
2 Redneckerthenyou (Brett Beckwith);10-1
3 Dazzlndash Hanover (John Cross);8-1
4 Wishing Barefoot (Billy Dobson);7-5
5 Operation Shipley (Jordan Derue);5-2
6 Battle Queen (Jim Devaux);6-1
7 Torrey Pines (Chris Long);12-1
8 The Blazing Truth (Michael D Miller);30-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $13,000.
1 Bold Creation (Jim Devaux);6-1
2 Oh So Pine (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
3 T Barrr (Jordan Derue);4-1
4 Esa (Jay Randall);8-1
5 Certify (Brett Beckwith);10-1
6 Stone In Love (Dan Cappello Jr);7-2
7 Quadratic Bluechip (Chris Long);15-1
8 Bridge Works (Luke Hanners);12-1
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Riveroffire (Luke Hanners);8-5
2 Jessie’s Swan (Chris Long);9-5
3 Barkeeper (Jim Devaux);9-2
4 Titan On The Rail (Michael Mc Givern);6-1
5 Allforone Hanover (Leon Bailey);10-1
6 Cantkeepmiasecret (A. Mac Donald);20-1
7 Iamcuziwannab (Mark Whitcroft);25-1
8 Gavinator (Billy Dobson);12-1
12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Dazzling Lindy (Luke Hanners);9-2
2 Da Boogie Man (Jim Devaux);5-2
3 Credit Skill (Leon Bailey);15-1
4 River Of Denile (Jay Randall);10-1
5 Father Pats Secret (Larry Stalbaum);20-1
6 Spell Cuteypie (Brett Beckwith);6-5
7 Blogmaster (Billy Dobson);8-1
8 Hecate (Chris Long);30-1
13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Icingon De Cupcake (Jim Devaux);3-1
2 Ulster (Leon Bailey);6-1
3 Lifetime Credit (John Stark Jr);5-2
4 Mr French (Jay Randall);4-1
5 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);20-1
6 Muscle Ave (Luke Hanners);9-2
7 Jeter’s Way (Brett Beckwith);10-1
8 Cartier Volo (Phil Fluet);8-1
9 Bob N Tony (Brett Crawford);12-1