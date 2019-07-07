1ST RACE
1 We’re In Trouble (F. Coppola);8.10;4.80;3.00
3 Red Eye Wiggler (P. Fluet);;5.50;2.70
5 Bambi (B. Cross);;;8.20
Off 12:06 Time 2:00.1
Exacta (1-3) Paid 32.60.
Trifecta (1-3-5) Paid 191.50.
Superfecta (1-3-5-6) Paid 47.00.
2ND RACE
3 Sweet Royalty (F. Coppola);25.20;13.40;4.20
1 The Cuse Is Loose (B. Cross);;3.90;2.40
4 Golden Tate (B. Dobson);;;2.20
Off 12:29 Time 1:57.1
Exacta (3-1) Paid 78.50.
Trifecta (3-1-4) Paid 228.50.
Superfecta (3-1-4-2) Paid 50.35.
Daily Double (1-3) Paid 137.50.
3RD RACE
1 Lynn Bin Con Kin (B. Cross);11.60;5.40;3.90
5 Best Honey Hanover (B. Crawford);;6.00;4.10
3 One Hand Keg Stand (B. Aldrich);;;4.80
Off 12:49 Time 1:55.2
Exacta (1-5) Paid 84.00.
Trifecta (1-5-3) Paid 325.00.
Superfecta (1-5-3-7) Paid 85.85.
4TH RACE
1 Hazels Dream (F. Coppola Jr);7.20;3.60;2.90
5 Sally De Vie (S. Rybka);;4.10;2.40
6 Oporto Hanover (B. Crawford);;;4.80
Off 1:09 Time 1:55.1
Exacta (1-5) Paid 26.80.
Trifecta (1-5-6) Paid 227.50.
Superfecta (1-5-6-4) Paid 57.75.
5TH RACE
3 Too Much Man (B. Cross);8.50;3.50;2.60
2 No Recess (F. Coppola Jr);;3.60;2.70
5 With Our Luck (P. Fluet);;;2.70
Off 1:30 Time 1:57.2
Exacta (3-2) Paid 26.40.
Trifecta (3-2-5) Paid 90.50.
Pick 3 (1-1-3) Paid 41.75.
Pick 5 (1-3-1-1-3) No Tickets.
Superfecta (3-2-5-4) Paid 11.43.
6TH RACE
1 Surreal Feeling (F.Coppola);19.40;8.60;3.90
2 Western Stepp (J. Randall);;8.40;5.00
5 Oceania (B. Aldrich Jr);;;2.80
Off 1:51 Time 1:53.1
Exacta (1-2) Paid 110.50.
Trifecta (1-2-5) Paid 329.00.
Superfecta (1-2-5-3) Paid 81.45.
7TH RACE
6 Victoria Swan (B. Aldrich);3.40;2.40;2.10
1 Half Moon Rising (J. Randall);;3.80;2.30
2 Helen Goldstein (K. Crawford);;;2.80
Off 2:16 Time 1:55.3
Exacta (6-1) Paid 8.30.
Trifecta (6-1-2) Paid 23.40.
Superfecta (6-1-2-3) Paid 2.48.
8TH RACE
1 Chase You (B. Crawford);3.00;2.10;2.10
7 Windsun Brooklyn (B. Dobson);;2.40;2.20
4 Wonderful World (J. Randall);;;3.30
Off 2:36 Time 1:55.2
Exacta (1-7) Paid 6.90.
Trifecta (1-7-4) Paid 35.80.
Superfecta (1-7-4-2) Paid 3.78.
Pick 3 (1-6-1) Paid 10.50.
9TH RACE
6 Tropical Storm Bi (Derue);4.30;3.30;2.70
7 Asta La Pasta (J. Randall);;10.40;5.10
2 Dontteasehim (E. Hoagland);;;3.90
Off 2:55 Time 1:59.2
Exacta (6-7) Paid 42.00.
Trifecta (6-7-2) Paid 237.50.
Superfecta (6-7-2-4) Paid 73.50.
10TH RACE
6 Gottalovemyshadow (Devaux);4.90;3.40;2.20
3 Barynya A (F. Coppola Jr);;7.50;3.00
4 Tempus Seelster (B. Dobson);;;2.20
Off 3:16 Time 1:54.1
Exacta (6-3) Paid 32.20.
Trifecta (6-3-4) Paid 70.50.
Superfecta (6-3-4-1) Paid 21.08.
11TH RACE
3 Fade To Gold (D. Cappello);5.10;2.60;2.10
1 Party Rockin (J. Devaux);;2.70;2.20
2 Brenda’s Got It (B. Mattison);;;5.60
Off 3:35 Time 1:56.4
Exacta (3-1) Paid 8.40.
Trifecta (3-1-2) Paid 43.00.
Superfecta (3-1-2-4) Paid 6.90.
12TH RACE
2 Halliama (A. Chartrand);2.10;2.10;2.10
1 Glamdring (B. Crawford);;5.50;3.00
3 Reel Of Fortune (P. Fluet);;;4.80
Off 3:53 Time 1:57.2
Exacta (2-1) Paid 7.50.
Trifecta (2-1-3) Paid 36.00.
Superfecta (2-1-3-5) Paid 7.00.
Daily Double (3-2) Paid 6.20.
Pick 4 (6-6-3-2) Paid 14.88.
Saratoga Raceway Handle 367,885
