First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,420.
1 Sweet Royalty (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2
2 Winter Mint (Alek Chartrand);8-1
3 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);12-1
4 Alex The Great (Frank Coppola Jr);2-1
5 Eskimo Joe (Billy Dobson);6-1
6 Dions Prayer (Phil Fluet);15-1
7 With Our Luck (Jim Devaux);10-1
8 Riverofroyalty (Brett Crawford);20-1
9 Entranced (Steeven Genois);9-2
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,950.
1 Activist (Mark Beckwith);3-1
2 The Cuse Is Loose (Brett Crawford);5-1
3 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1
4 Priest Man (Steeven Genois);5-2
5 I M Fishin (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
6 Credit List (Jim Devaux);6-1
7 Cc Bank (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
8 Back The Bank (Billy Dobson);25-1
9 Striking Star (Jay Randall);10-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Pepin Hanover (Glenn Bailey);20-1
2 Best Balance (Jim Devaux);15-1
3 Muscle N Beauty (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-5
4 Tag’s Mary (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
5 Mister Serious (Mark Whitcroft);6-1
6 Half Moon Rising (Jay Randall);9-5
7 College Krystal (Brian Cross);12-1
8 Tell Me Something (Brett Crawford);25-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
1 Aggressive (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
2 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);2-1
3 Starlingmoon (Phil Fluet);10-1
4 Andi’s Unreal (Jordan Derue);5-2
5 Southwind Larado (Jim Devaux);15-1
6 Amazing Sevens (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
7 Amityville Lindy (Jay Randall);6-1
8 Darron Hall (Brian Cross);25-1
9 New York Chrome (Billy Dobson);9-2
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.
1 Aplomb Hanover (Jordan Derue);2-1
2 Blitz Victory (Steeven Genois);5-2
3 Lifetime Credit (John Stark Jr);8-1
4 Duluth (Jim Devaux);20-1
5 Icanflylikeanangel (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2
6 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
7 Cerveza Dinero (Billy Dobson);12-1
8 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);15-1
9 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);6-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Broadway Joe (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
2 Jeter’s Way (John Stark Jr);2-1
3 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);6-1
4 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);4-1
5 Rose Run Speedster (Billy Dobson);5-1
6 Guida’s Geisha (Jay Randall);8-1
7 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);12-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Quick Feet (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
2 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);7-2
3 Mugshots Bro (Jim Devaux);15-1
4 Ulster (Jay Randall);7-5
5 Windsun Missile (Brett Crawford);9-2
6 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);20-1
7 Delcrest Massy (Billy Dobson);6-1
8 Crazycat (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);3-1
2 Tournament (Jim Devaux);9-2
3 Too Much Man (Brian Cross);15-1
4 The Royal Harry (Billy Dobson);6-1
5 Cash Me Out (Phil Fluet);8-5
6 Pistols Aspiration (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
7 Fear (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Marty’s Barn Party (Jordan Derue);5-2
2 Jackpot Party (Billy Dobson);4-1
3 Dewey Miss Sharpe (Brian Cross);8-1
4 Riverismydam (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
5 Pink Cotton (Jay Randall);9-2
6 Just Dreamin (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
7 Design Winner (Jim Devaux);10-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Dynamic Man (Mark Beckwith);9-2
2 Howdy Jane (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
3 Flyhawk Thriller (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
4 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);3-1
5 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);12-1
6 Chilicheatum (Jim Devaux);8-1
7 Felona (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
