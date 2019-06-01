First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,420.

1 Sweet Royalty (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2

2 Winter Mint (Alek Chartrand);8-1

3 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);12-1

4 Alex The Great (Frank Coppola Jr);2-1

5 Eskimo Joe (Billy Dobson);6-1

6 Dions Prayer (Phil Fluet);15-1

7 With Our Luck (Jim Devaux);10-1

8 Riverofroyalty (Brett Crawford);20-1

9 Entranced (Steeven Genois);9-2

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,950.

1 Activist (Mark Beckwith);3-1

2 The Cuse Is Loose (Brett Crawford);5-1

3 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

4 Priest Man (Steeven Genois);5-2

5 I M Fishin (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

6 Credit List (Jim Devaux);6-1

7 Cc Bank (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

8 Back The Bank (Billy Dobson);25-1

9 Striking Star (Jay Randall);10-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Pepin Hanover (Glenn Bailey);20-1

2 Best Balance (Jim Devaux);15-1

3 Muscle N Beauty (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-5

4 Tag’s Mary (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

5 Mister Serious (Mark Whitcroft);6-1

6 Half Moon Rising (Jay Randall);9-5

7 College Krystal (Brian Cross);12-1

8 Tell Me Something (Brett Crawford);25-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

1 Aggressive (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

2 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);2-1

3 Starlingmoon (Phil Fluet);10-1

4 Andi’s Unreal (Jordan Derue);5-2

5 Southwind Larado (Jim Devaux);15-1

6 Amazing Sevens (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

7 Amityville Lindy (Jay Randall);6-1

8 Darron Hall (Brian Cross);25-1

9 New York Chrome (Billy Dobson);9-2

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.

1 Aplomb Hanover (Jordan Derue);2-1

2 Blitz Victory (Steeven Genois);5-2

3 Lifetime Credit (John Stark Jr);8-1

4 Duluth (Jim Devaux);20-1

5 Icanflylikeanangel (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2

6 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

7 Cerveza Dinero (Billy Dobson);12-1

8 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);15-1

9 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);6-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Broadway Joe (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

2 Jeter’s Way (John Stark Jr);2-1

3 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);6-1

4 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);4-1

5 Rose Run Speedster (Billy Dobson);5-1

6 Guida’s Geisha (Jay Randall);8-1

7 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);12-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Quick Feet (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

2 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);7-2

3 Mugshots Bro (Jim Devaux);15-1

4 Ulster (Jay Randall);7-5

5 Windsun Missile (Brett Crawford);9-2

6 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);20-1

7 Delcrest Massy (Billy Dobson);6-1

8 Crazycat (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);3-1

2 Tournament (Jim Devaux);9-2

3 Too Much Man (Brian Cross);15-1

4 The Royal Harry (Billy Dobson);6-1

5 Cash Me Out (Phil Fluet);8-5

6 Pistols Aspiration (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

7 Fear (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Marty’s Barn Party (Jordan Derue);5-2

2 Jackpot Party (Billy Dobson);4-1

3 Dewey Miss Sharpe (Brian Cross);8-1

4 Riverismydam (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

5 Pink Cotton (Jay Randall);9-2

6 Just Dreamin (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

7 Design Winner (Jim Devaux);10-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Dynamic Man (Mark Beckwith);9-2

2 Howdy Jane (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

3 Flyhawk Thriller (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2

4 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);3-1

5 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);12-1

6 Chilicheatum (Jim Devaux);8-1

7 Felona (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

