First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Partingoftheways (Phil Fluet);15-1

2 Sweatntears (Jim Devaux);10-1

3 Atomic Mass (Glenn Bailey);30-1

4 Jenny Lake (Frank Coppola Jr);6-5

5 Amanda Blue Chip (Jay Randall);8-5

6 Assailant (Michael Mc Givern);25-1

7 I Need The Cash (Billy Dobson);20-1

8 Divine Wind (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Xenia Onatopp (Brian Cross);2-1

2 Artfully Dealt (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1

3 Raven Seelster (Mark Beckwith);6-1

4 Trussed Up Trudy (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Queen Cora (Evan Hoagland);15-1

6 Grey Roots (Michael Kimelman);20-1

7 Heaven’s Rising (Jim Devaux);25-1

8 Glory Ghost (Brett Crawford);12-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Miracle Ace (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

2 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Jim Devaux);7-2

3 Sezana N (Billy Dobson);2-1

4 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);6-1

5 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

6 Threedee Delight A (Pasquale Picca);15-1

7 Lippy Doo (Phil Fluet);10-1

8 Brenda’s Got It (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.

1 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

2 West Liberty (Brian Cross);10-1

3 Foxy Dame N (Chris Long);4-1

4 Media Queen N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2

5 Uf Lana Rae (Jim Devaux);3-1

6 Dustlanemissmolly (Phil Fluet);12-1

7 Art Angel Baby (Mark Beckwith);8-1

8 Wonderful World (Jay Randall);15-1

9 Freeze Out (Billy Dobson);9-2

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $13,375.

Fillies & Mares - Winners Over $10,000 life

1 Poppy Drayton N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);2-1

2 Cherry Bliss (Phil Fluet);8-1

3 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);5-2

4 Barynya A (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

5 Pasultimatedelite N (Jay Randall);10-1

6 Sweet You (Michael Kimelman);15-1

7 Milady Denver A (Pasquale Picca);12-1

8 Osprey Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);20-1

9 Tempus Seelster (Billy Dobson);6-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Sandy Sue (Billy Dobson);9-2

2 Spreester (Jim Devaux);6-1

3 Coveredndiamonds N (Jay Randall);2-1

4 Queen Josephine (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

5 Shezallapples A (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.

1 Lucky Promesses (Steeven Genois);6-1

2 Victoria Swan (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

3 Victory Blitz (Brian Walker);4-1

4 Ss Tys Aflyin (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);8-1

6 Grandpa Erv (Brett Crawford);25-1

7 Mystical Somolli (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

8 Dontteasehim (Evan Hoagland);30-1

9 Jake G’s Champion (Jay Randall);9-2

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Oh Whata Nightjohn (Chris Long);8-1

2 Best Honey Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

3 Lady Elvis (Jay Randall);7-5

4 Roll With Mimi (Claude Huckabone Jr);6-1

5 Sophie’s Surreal (Phil Fluet);10-1

6 Dw’s Hanna (Jim Devaux);20-1

7 Dancin Daisy (Billy Dobson);5-2

8 Savannah Smiles (Mark Beckwith);15-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Amazing Amanda (Billy Dobson);6-1

2 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);5-2

3 The Band K (Mark Beckwith);3-1

4 Blush (Alek Chartrand);9-2

5 Mississippi Charm (Jay Randall);4-1

6 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);8-1

7 Grays Slick (Jim Devaux);12-1

8 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Mason Blues (Gates Brunet);5-2

2 Aileen On You (Michael Mc Givern);10-1

3 Grand Man (Brett Crawford);12-1

4 Fantastic Feeling (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2

5 Big Town Dreams (Claude Huckabone III);15-1

6 Knight Of Valour (Frank Coppola Jr);2-1

7 Mac’s Credit Card (Jay Randall);25-1

8 Crazy Applejack (Phil Fluet);6-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);7-2

2 Ok Jewel (Jim Devaux);8-5

3 One Hand Keg Stand (Mark Beckwith);8-1

4 Candyapple Hanover (Chris Long);12-1

5 Millwood Faith N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-1

6 Dov’s Song (Jay Randall);6-1

7 Ourlittleflirt (Brett Crawford);15-1

8 Ideal Delight (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1

