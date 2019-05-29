First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Partingoftheways (Phil Fluet);15-1
2 Sweatntears (Jim Devaux);10-1
3 Atomic Mass (Glenn Bailey);30-1
4 Jenny Lake (Frank Coppola Jr);6-5
5 Amanda Blue Chip (Jay Randall);8-5
6 Assailant (Michael Mc Givern);25-1
7 I Need The Cash (Billy Dobson);20-1
8 Divine Wind (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Xenia Onatopp (Brian Cross);2-1
2 Artfully Dealt (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1
3 Raven Seelster (Mark Beckwith);6-1
4 Trussed Up Trudy (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Queen Cora (Evan Hoagland);15-1
6 Grey Roots (Michael Kimelman);20-1
7 Heaven’s Rising (Jim Devaux);25-1
8 Glory Ghost (Brett Crawford);12-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Miracle Ace (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1
2 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Jim Devaux);7-2
3 Sezana N (Billy Dobson);2-1
4 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);6-1
5 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
6 Threedee Delight A (Pasquale Picca);15-1
7 Lippy Doo (Phil Fluet);10-1
8 Brenda’s Got It (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.
1 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
2 West Liberty (Brian Cross);10-1
3 Foxy Dame N (Chris Long);4-1
4 Media Queen N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
5 Uf Lana Rae (Jim Devaux);3-1
6 Dustlanemissmolly (Phil Fluet);12-1
7 Art Angel Baby (Mark Beckwith);8-1
8 Wonderful World (Jay Randall);15-1
9 Freeze Out (Billy Dobson);9-2
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $13,375.
Fillies & Mares - Winners Over $10,000 life
1 Poppy Drayton N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);2-1
2 Cherry Bliss (Phil Fluet);8-1
3 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);5-2
4 Barynya A (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
5 Pasultimatedelite N (Jay Randall);10-1
6 Sweet You (Michael Kimelman);15-1
7 Milady Denver A (Pasquale Picca);12-1
8 Osprey Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);20-1
9 Tempus Seelster (Billy Dobson);6-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Sandy Sue (Billy Dobson);9-2
2 Spreester (Jim Devaux);6-1
3 Coveredndiamonds N (Jay Randall);2-1
4 Queen Josephine (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
5 Shezallapples A (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.
1 Lucky Promesses (Steeven Genois);6-1
2 Victoria Swan (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
3 Victory Blitz (Brian Walker);4-1
4 Ss Tys Aflyin (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);8-1
6 Grandpa Erv (Brett Crawford);25-1
7 Mystical Somolli (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
8 Dontteasehim (Evan Hoagland);30-1
9 Jake G’s Champion (Jay Randall);9-2
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Oh Whata Nightjohn (Chris Long);8-1
2 Best Honey Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
3 Lady Elvis (Jay Randall);7-5
4 Roll With Mimi (Claude Huckabone Jr);6-1
5 Sophie’s Surreal (Phil Fluet);10-1
6 Dw’s Hanna (Jim Devaux);20-1
7 Dancin Daisy (Billy Dobson);5-2
8 Savannah Smiles (Mark Beckwith);15-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Amazing Amanda (Billy Dobson);6-1
2 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);5-2
3 The Band K (Mark Beckwith);3-1
4 Blush (Alek Chartrand);9-2
5 Mississippi Charm (Jay Randall);4-1
6 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);8-1
7 Grays Slick (Jim Devaux);12-1
8 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Mason Blues (Gates Brunet);5-2
2 Aileen On You (Michael Mc Givern);10-1
3 Grand Man (Brett Crawford);12-1
4 Fantastic Feeling (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2
5 Big Town Dreams (Claude Huckabone III);15-1
6 Knight Of Valour (Frank Coppola Jr);2-1
7 Mac’s Credit Card (Jay Randall);25-1
8 Crazy Applejack (Phil Fluet);6-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);7-2
2 Ok Jewel (Jim Devaux);8-5
3 One Hand Keg Stand (Mark Beckwith);8-1
4 Candyapple Hanover (Chris Long);12-1
5 Millwood Faith N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-1
6 Dov’s Song (Jay Randall);6-1
7 Ourlittleflirt (Brett Crawford);15-1
8 Ideal Delight (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1
