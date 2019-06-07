First post: 7:05 p.m.

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,800.

1 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);6-1

2 Sweet Royalty (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2

3 Autumn Estelle (Jim Devaux);3-1

4 Guida’s Geisha (Jay Randall);4-1

5 Rose Run Speedster (Billy Dobson);7-2

6 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);10-1

7 Riverofroyalty (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

8 Back The Bank (Brett Crawford);25-1

9 No Recess (Shawn T Gray);8-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.

1 Jk Nowornever (Jim Devaux);3-1

2 Gothic Rock (Mark Beckwith);6-1

3 Hold The Gold (Phil Fluet);8-1

4 Carolina Magic (Mitchell Cushing);9-2

5 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);5-2

6 Northern Spy (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

7 Abba Official (Shawn T Gray);10-1

8 Statement (Jay Randall);12-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Black Is Back (Mark Beckwith);5-2

2 Sgt Papa Daddy (Jay Randall);3-1

3 Lear Seelster (Billy Dobson);9-2

4 Babinga Wood (Steeven Genois);6-1

5 Whata Twist (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

6 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);10-1

7 Nerve Of Steel N (Jim Devaux);4-1

8 St Lads Moonwalk (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 Bet On Success (Steeven Genois);4-1

3 Pantheon Hanover (Jim Devaux);9-2

4 Major Camby (Jay Randall);3-1

5 Devisser (Steven Rybka);12-1

6 Montera (Brett Crawford);10-1

7 Ghosts And Legends (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

8 Dinner Guest (Phil Fluet);6-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Obo Hanover (Phil Fluet);9-2

2 Hi Ho Steverino (Shawn T Gray);5-2

3 Gitn Drunkonaplane (Mitchell Cushing);3-1

4 Freedom Reigns (Jim Devaux);4-1

5 American Rage (Billy Dobson);6-1

6 American Island (Steeven Genois);8-1

7 Cool Jack (Zackary Gray);15-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 The Cuse Is Loose (Brett Crawford);3-1

2 Mystical Somolli (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

3 Fear (Jim Devaux);6-1

4 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);8-1

5 Andi’s Unreal (Mitchell Cushing);7-2

6 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);5-1

7 Broadway Joe (Jay Randall);10-1

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Rise Up Now (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

2 Jersey Jim (Brett Crawford);4-1

3 J Js Delivery (Shawn T Gray);9-2

4 Half A Billion (Billy Dobson);6-1

5 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);10-1

6 Saulsbrook Deputy (Jim Devaux);5-2

7 Fashion Bythebeach (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.

1 Allstar Energy (Steeven Genois);2-1

2 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);4-1

3 About The Benjamns (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

4 Fifth Son (Shawn T Gray);20-1

5 Sofer (Phil Fluet);8-1

6 Olde Broadside (Jay Randall);5-2

7 Delightful Joe (Billy Dobson);12-1

8 Santanna One (Jim Devaux);15-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);6-1

2 I M Fishin (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

3 Jeter’s Way (John Stark Jr);3-1

4 Tournament (Jim Devaux);9-2

5 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);4-1

6 With Our Luck (Billy Dobson);10-1

7 Fluff Me Up (Jay Randall);8-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Some Attitude (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

2 Kiwi Tintin N (Jim Devaux);8-1

3 Panocchio (Gerry Mattison);10-1

4 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);4-1

5 Mar Nien A (Bruce Aldrich Jr);2-1

6 Don Domingo N (Jay Randall);5-1

7 Deetzy (Shawn T Gray);7-2

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.

1 Hot Tip (Jim Devaux);3-1

2 Ideal Camo (Kenneth Cross);20-1

3 Mylastdime (Shawn T Gray);7-5

4 Johnnysfirecracker (Phil Fluet);9-2

5 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);10-1

6 Charlie Call Home (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

7 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);15-1

8 Webmaster Hanover (Mark Beckwith);25-1

9 Gibus (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.

1 Concert Ticket (Brian Cross);15-1

2 Sir Jake’s Z Tam (Steeven Genois);9-2

3 Silverinyourpocket (Bruce Aldrich Jr);25-1

4 Stonebridge Adam (Billy Dobson);6-1

5 Honey I’m Home (Mark Beckwith);2-1

6 Top Of The Mark (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

7 Mach My Point (Jim Devaux);8-1

8 On The Big Swing (Phil Fluet);20-1

9 Mavericks Luck (Brett Crawford);12-1

