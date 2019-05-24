First post: 6:45 p.m.
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Ideal Camo (Kenneth Cross);10-1
2 Real Kid (Shawn T Gray);8-1
3 Ghosts And Legends (Jim Devaux);4-1
4 Sassy Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
5 Bet On Success (Steeven Genois);7-2
6 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);6-1
7 Tomitta Bayama (Billy Dobson);5-1
8 On The Big Swing (Phil Fluet);25-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,420.
1 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);5-2
2 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);4-1
3 The Royal Harry (Billy Dobson);8-1
4 Andi’s Unreal (Mitchell Cushing);9-2
5 Sweet Royalty (Jim Devaux);3-1
6 Darron Hall (Brian Cross);25-1
7 Entranced (Steeven Genois);10-1
8 Someway Same Hall (Jordan Derue);12-1
9 Summajestic (Mark Beckwith);6-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 American Passport (Mark Beckwith);5-2
2 Blade Seelster (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
3 Northern Spy (Jim Devaux);8-1
4 Freedom Reigns (Shawn T Gray);3-1
5 American Island (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
6 Allstar Energy (Steeven Genois);4-1
7 Dinner Guest (Jay Randall);10-1
8 American Rage (Billy Dobson);12-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
1 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);3-1
2 Babinga Wood (Steeven Genois);9-2
3 Arch Hanover (Billy Dobson);5-2
4 Nerve Of Steel N (Mitchell Cushing);4-1
5 Major Camby (Jay Randall);12-1
6 Headlights On (Brian Cross);6-1
7 Montera (Brett Crawford);25-1
8 Whata Twist (Jim Devaux);10-1
9 Delightful Joe (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
1 Lifetime Credit (John Stark Jr);5-2
2 Missus Mia Wallace (Mark Beckwith);4-1
3 Broadway Joe (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
4 Fear (Jim Devaux);8-1
5 Delcrest Massy (Billy Dobson);3-1
6 The Cuse Is Loose (Brett Crawford);15-1
7 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);6-1
8 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);10-1
9 With Our Luck (Jay Randall);12-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Panocchio (Gerry Mattison);9-2
2 Hudson Phil (Jay Randall);2-1
3 Deetzy (Shawn T Gray);4-1
4 Carolina Beach (Mark Beckwith);6-1
5 Mar Nien A (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
6 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);8-1
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.
1 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);4-1
2 Stratocaster (Mitchell Cushing);3-1
3 Star Of Terror (Shawn T Gray);8-1
4 Olde Broadside (Jay Randall);5-1
5 Nitro Glistening (Brett Crawford);6-1
6 Kenrick N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
7 Sporty Spook A (Billy Dobson);15-1
8 Black Is Back (Mark Beckwith);12-1
9 Howmacsblackjack (Jim Devaux);7-2
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,420.
1 Guida’s Geisha (Steeven Genois);5-2
2 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);10-1
3 Revrac Harbour (Jordan Derue);6-1
4 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);8-1
5 Cerveza Dinero (Billy Dobson);3-1
6 Amazing Sevens (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
7 Autumn Estelle (Jim Devaux);9-2
8 Back The Bank (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1
9 Amityville Lindy (Jay Randall);4-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Kiwi Tintin N (Jim Devaux);5-2
2 Brigadoon (Mark Beckwith);4-1
3 Rise Up Now (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
4 Half A Billion (Billy Dobson);3-1
5 J Js Delivery (Shawn T Gray);9-2
6 Treasure Mach (Jay Randall);8-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Charlie Call Home (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1
2 Webmaster Hanover (Mark Beckwith);9-2
3 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);6-1
4 Johnnysfirecracker (Phil Fluet);4-1
5 Fifth Son (Shawn T Gray);20-1
6 Gibus (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
7 Jk Nowornever (Jim Devaux);5-2
8 Love Yourself (Jay Randall);8-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Obo Hanover (Phil Fluet);5-2
2 Glass Prince (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
3 Erle Dale N (Mark Beckwith);3-1
4 Sir Jake’s Z Tam (Steeven Genois);10-1
5 Reckless Rebel (Dan Cappello Jr);9-2
6 Stonebridge Adam (Billy Dobson);6-1
