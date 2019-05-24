First post: 6:45 p.m.

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Ideal Camo (Kenneth Cross);10-1

2 Real Kid (Shawn T Gray);8-1

3 Ghosts And Legends (Jim Devaux);4-1

4 Sassy Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

5 Bet On Success (Steeven Genois);7-2

6 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);6-1

7 Tomitta Bayama (Billy Dobson);5-1

8 On The Big Swing (Phil Fluet);25-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,420.

1 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);5-2

2 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);4-1

3 The Royal Harry (Billy Dobson);8-1

4 Andi’s Unreal (Mitchell Cushing);9-2

5 Sweet Royalty (Jim Devaux);3-1

6 Darron Hall (Brian Cross);25-1

7 Entranced (Steeven Genois);10-1

8 Someway Same Hall (Jordan Derue);12-1

9 Summajestic (Mark Beckwith);6-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 American Passport (Mark Beckwith);5-2

2 Blade Seelster (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

3 Northern Spy (Jim Devaux);8-1

4 Freedom Reigns (Shawn T Gray);3-1

5 American Island (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

6 Allstar Energy (Steeven Genois);4-1

7 Dinner Guest (Jay Randall);10-1

8 American Rage (Billy Dobson);12-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);3-1

2 Babinga Wood (Steeven Genois);9-2

3 Arch Hanover (Billy Dobson);5-2

4 Nerve Of Steel N (Mitchell Cushing);4-1

5 Major Camby (Jay Randall);12-1

6 Headlights On (Brian Cross);6-1

7 Montera (Brett Crawford);25-1

8 Whata Twist (Jim Devaux);10-1

9 Delightful Joe (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 Lifetime Credit (John Stark Jr);5-2

2 Missus Mia Wallace (Mark Beckwith);4-1

3 Broadway Joe (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

4 Fear (Jim Devaux);8-1

5 Delcrest Massy (Billy Dobson);3-1

6 The Cuse Is Loose (Brett Crawford);15-1

7 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);6-1

8 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);10-1

9 With Our Luck (Jay Randall);12-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Panocchio (Gerry Mattison);9-2

2 Hudson Phil (Jay Randall);2-1

3 Deetzy (Shawn T Gray);4-1

4 Carolina Beach (Mark Beckwith);6-1

5 Mar Nien A (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2

6 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);8-1

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.

1 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);4-1

2 Stratocaster (Mitchell Cushing);3-1

3 Star Of Terror (Shawn T Gray);8-1

4 Olde Broadside (Jay Randall);5-1

5 Nitro Glistening (Brett Crawford);6-1

6 Kenrick N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

7 Sporty Spook A (Billy Dobson);15-1

8 Black Is Back (Mark Beckwith);12-1

9 Howmacsblackjack (Jim Devaux);7-2

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,420.

1 Guida’s Geisha (Steeven Genois);5-2

2 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);10-1

3 Revrac Harbour (Jordan Derue);6-1

4 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);8-1

5 Cerveza Dinero (Billy Dobson);3-1

6 Amazing Sevens (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

7 Autumn Estelle (Jim Devaux);9-2

8 Back The Bank (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1

9 Amityville Lindy (Jay Randall);4-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Kiwi Tintin N (Jim Devaux);5-2

2 Brigadoon (Mark Beckwith);4-1

3 Rise Up Now (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

4 Half A Billion (Billy Dobson);3-1

5 J Js Delivery (Shawn T Gray);9-2

6 Treasure Mach (Jay Randall);8-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Charlie Call Home (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

2 Webmaster Hanover (Mark Beckwith);9-2

3 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);6-1

4 Johnnysfirecracker (Phil Fluet);4-1

5 Fifth Son (Shawn T Gray);20-1

6 Gibus (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

7 Jk Nowornever (Jim Devaux);5-2

8 Love Yourself (Jay Randall);8-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Obo Hanover (Phil Fluet);5-2

2 Glass Prince (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

3 Erle Dale N (Mark Beckwith);3-1

4 Sir Jake’s Z Tam (Steeven Genois);10-1

5 Reckless Rebel (Dan Cappello Jr);9-2

6 Stonebridge Adam (Billy Dobson);6-1

