First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Pepin Hanover (Glenn Bailey);12-1

2 College Krystal (Brian Cross);5-2

3 Abequa (Billy Dobson);2-1

4 Tag’s Mary (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1

5 Franky Two Times (Brett Crawford);7-2

6 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);6-1

7 Chasing The Storm (Francis Raia II);15-1

8 Whitemountainmaple (Alek Chartrand);25-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.

1 I M Fishin (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

2 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);6-1

3 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);4-1

4 Credit List (Jim Devaux);3-1

5 Winbak Noelle (Billy Dobson);9-2

6 Full Of Pride (Jay Randall);8-1

7 Glencove Carter (Shawn T Gray);10-1

8 Er Ben (Steeven Genois);12-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 Front Street (Jay Randall);5-2

2 Rose Run Speedster (Billy Dobson);3-1

3 Mystical Somolli (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

4 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);4-1

5 Absolut Uncertenty (Mark Beckwith);12-1

6 Quick Feet (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

7 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);10-1

8 East To Cincy (Jim Devaux);15-1

9 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);9-2

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,800.

1 Alpha D’urzy (Billy Dobson);7-5

2 New York Chrome (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

3 Southwind Larado (Mark Beckwith);15-1

4 Slugfest (Brett Crawford);5-1

5 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);8-1

6 Manssive (Jay Randall);10-1

7 Foundonabeach (Steeven Genois);12-1

8 Riverofroyalty (Jim Devaux);25-1

9 Darron Hall (Brian Cross);20-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);7-2

2 Delcrest Massy (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 Grammy Winner (Jay Randall);3-1

4 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);5-1

5 Broadway Joe (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

6 Jeter’s Way (John Stark Jr);10-1

7 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);15-1

8 Winter Mint (Alek Chartrand);25-1

9 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);20-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Justice Jet (Brett Crawford);10-1

2 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

3 Cash Me Out (Phil Fluet);6-1

4 Ulster (Jay Randall);9-2

5 Supergirl Riley (Billy Dobson);7-2

6 Mugshots Bro (Jim Devaux);7-5

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,250.

1 Royal Bahama (Jim Devaux);8-5

2 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

3 Living Proof I Am (Phil Fluet);10-1

4 Mr French (Brian Cross);15-1

5 Priest Man (Steeven Genois);6-1

6 Alona (Billy Dobson);5-2

7 Cc Bank (Jay Randall);25-1

8 Slieve League (Mark Beckwith);20-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Tymal Signature (Mark Beckwith);5-2

2 Andi’s Unreal (Shawn T Gray);4-1

3 Uncle Leo (Jay Randall);6-1

4 Cordoba Hall (Jordan Derue);3-1

5 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);12-1

6 Madhatter Bluechip (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2

7 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);10-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Blitz Victory (Steeven Genois);3-1

2 Alex The Great (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

3 Fluff Me Up (Jay Randall);5-2

4 Twisted Pretzel (Billy Dobson);6-1

5 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);8-1

6 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);10-1

7 Fear (Jim Devaux);12-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Quiet Danger (Billy Dobson);5-1

2 It Aint The Whisky (Shawn T Gray);6-5

3 Venice (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

4 Hack A Shaq (Steeven Genois);7-2

5 Best Balance (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1

6 Weekend Wit Chucky (Mark Beckwith);8-1

7 Sweet Kadillac (Brett Crawford);15-1

8 Partingoftheways (Phil Fluet);25-1

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Striking Star (Jay Randall);8-1

2 Ej’s Last Dance (Billy Dobson);4-1

3 Pappagiorgio (Jim Devaux);6-5

4 Dontteasehim (Evan Hoagland);12-1

5 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);25-1

6 Aventure (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

7 Knockout Rosie (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1

