First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Pepin Hanover (Glenn Bailey);12-1
2 College Krystal (Brian Cross);5-2
3 Abequa (Billy Dobson);2-1
4 Tag’s Mary (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1
5 Franky Two Times (Brett Crawford);7-2
6 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);6-1
7 Chasing The Storm (Francis Raia II);15-1
8 Whitemountainmaple (Alek Chartrand);25-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.
1 I M Fishin (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
2 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);6-1
3 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);4-1
4 Credit List (Jim Devaux);3-1
5 Winbak Noelle (Billy Dobson);9-2
6 Full Of Pride (Jay Randall);8-1
7 Glencove Carter (Shawn T Gray);10-1
8 Er Ben (Steeven Genois);12-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
1 Front Street (Jay Randall);5-2
2 Rose Run Speedster (Billy Dobson);3-1
3 Mystical Somolli (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
4 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);4-1
5 Absolut Uncertenty (Mark Beckwith);12-1
6 Quick Feet (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
7 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);10-1
8 East To Cincy (Jim Devaux);15-1
9 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);9-2
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,800.
1 Alpha D’urzy (Billy Dobson);7-5
2 New York Chrome (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
3 Southwind Larado (Mark Beckwith);15-1
4 Slugfest (Brett Crawford);5-1
5 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);8-1
6 Manssive (Jay Randall);10-1
7 Foundonabeach (Steeven Genois);12-1
8 Riverofroyalty (Jim Devaux);25-1
9 Darron Hall (Brian Cross);20-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
1 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);7-2
2 Delcrest Massy (Billy Dobson);5-2
3 Grammy Winner (Jay Randall);3-1
4 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);5-1
5 Broadway Joe (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
6 Jeter’s Way (John Stark Jr);10-1
7 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);15-1
8 Winter Mint (Alek Chartrand);25-1
9 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);20-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Justice Jet (Brett Crawford);10-1
2 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
3 Cash Me Out (Phil Fluet);6-1
4 Ulster (Jay Randall);9-2
5 Supergirl Riley (Billy Dobson);7-2
6 Mugshots Bro (Jim Devaux);7-5
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,250.
1 Royal Bahama (Jim Devaux);8-5
2 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1
3 Living Proof I Am (Phil Fluet);10-1
4 Mr French (Brian Cross);15-1
5 Priest Man (Steeven Genois);6-1
6 Alona (Billy Dobson);5-2
7 Cc Bank (Jay Randall);25-1
8 Slieve League (Mark Beckwith);20-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Tymal Signature (Mark Beckwith);5-2
2 Andi’s Unreal (Shawn T Gray);4-1
3 Uncle Leo (Jay Randall);6-1
4 Cordoba Hall (Jordan Derue);3-1
5 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);12-1
6 Madhatter Bluechip (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2
7 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);10-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Blitz Victory (Steeven Genois);3-1
2 Alex The Great (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
3 Fluff Me Up (Jay Randall);5-2
4 Twisted Pretzel (Billy Dobson);6-1
5 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);8-1
6 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);10-1
7 Fear (Jim Devaux);12-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Quiet Danger (Billy Dobson);5-1
2 It Aint The Whisky (Shawn T Gray);6-5
3 Venice (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
4 Hack A Shaq (Steeven Genois);7-2
5 Best Balance (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1
6 Weekend Wit Chucky (Mark Beckwith);8-1
7 Sweet Kadillac (Brett Crawford);15-1
8 Partingoftheways (Phil Fluet);25-1
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Striking Star (Jay Randall);8-1
2 Ej’s Last Dance (Billy Dobson);4-1
3 Pappagiorgio (Jim Devaux);6-5
4 Dontteasehim (Evan Hoagland);12-1
5 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);25-1
6 Aventure (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
7 Knockout Rosie (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1
