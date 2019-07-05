First post: 6:45 p.m.

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 I O U One (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

2 Abe’s Lady (John Stark Jr);9-2

3 Bella Cookie (Jim Devaux);20-1

4 Cheep Sunglasses (Dustin Miller);10-1

5 Queen Cora (Evan Hoagland);25-1

6 Yankee Secret (Mark Beckwith);8-5

7 Cold Brew (Steeven Genois);5-1

8 Finevineofsunshine (Billy Dobson);8-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.

1 Statement (Jay Randall);6-1

2 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);6-5

3 Freedom Reigns (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

4 Jk Nowornever (Mark Beckwith);4-1

5 Brookdale Bruiser (Brett Crawford);15-1

6 Carolina Magic (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1

7 Northern Spy (Jim Devaux);10-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Headlights On (Brian Cross);6-1

2 Allstar Energy (Steeven Genois);3-1

3 Swellendam (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

4 Nitro Glistening (Brett Crawford);8-1

5 Devisser (Steven Rybka);20-1

6 Nerve Of Steel N (Jim Devaux);2-1

7 Kenrick N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1

8 Whata Twist (Mark Beckwith);15-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Bet On Success (Steeven Genois);4-1

2 Tomitta Bayama (Mark Beckwith);9-2

3 Delightful Joe (Billy Dobson);3-1

4 Babinga Wood (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2

5 Santanna One (Jim Devaux);6-1

6 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

7 Reckless Rebel (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

8 Flem N Em N (Shawn T Gray);8-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,800.

1 Sb Angelindisguise (Steeven Genois);4-1

2 Gitn Drunkonaplane (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

3 Hi Ho Steverino (Jim Devaux);9-2

4 Major Camby (Jay Randall);6-1

5 Rockin Panda (Billy Dobson);3-1

6 Masterson (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

7 Mylastdime (Shawn T Gray);12-1

8 St Lads Moonwalk (Mark Beckwith);10-1

9 Fifth Son (Brett Crawford);15-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Sofer (Phil Fluet);8-1

2 Big N Bad (Mark Beckwith);7-2

3 Star Of Terror (Jim Devaux);10-1

4 Treasure Mach (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

5 Maxdaddy Blue Chip (Billy Dobson);7-5

6 Solid Asa Rock A (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

7 Passport To Art (Shawn T Gray);20-1

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Howmacsblackjack (Brett Crawford);12-1

2 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);20-1

3 Kiwi Tintin N (Jim Devaux);15-1

4 Stars Align A (Steeven Genois);7-2

5 Starznheaven (Shawn T Gray);8-1

6 Military Master A (Mark Beckwith);9-2

7 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);6-1

8 Hudson Phil (Jay Randall);7-5

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Sophie’s Surreal (Phil Fluet);3-1

2 Gary’s Place (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

3 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);5-2

4 Trussed Up Trudy (Shawn T Gray);9-2

5 Saintsbury Lass (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

6 Heaven’s Rising (Jim Devaux);4-1

7 American Jo Jo (Brett Crawford);8-1

8 Cornerd Beach (Jay Randall);10-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.

1 Goose Mountain (Steeven Genois);6-1

2 Charlie Call Home (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

3 Foxbriar Romeo (Jay Randall);15-1

4 Johnnysfirecracker (Phil Fluet);10-1

5 Hot Tip (Jim Devaux);4-1

6 Abba Official (Billy Dobson);3-1

7 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);5-1

8 Webmaster Hanover (Mark Beckwith);20-1

9 Roan Color (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Lady Elvis (Jay Randall);7-2

2 Xenia Onatopp (Brian Cross);7-5

3 Sheezshirlyabeauty (Phil Fluet);25-1

4 Wisdom Is Gold (Jim Devaux);15-1

5 Y C Easy (Steeven Genois);6-1

6 American Sombrero (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

7 Kissesfromheaven (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1

8 Katie Mae Cancook (Billy Dobson);8-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Rock On Moe (Brian Cross);2-1

2 On The Big Swing (Jim Devaux);8-1

3 Crime Of Passion (Billy Dobson);12-1

4 Luke’s Rocketman (Jay Randall);6-1

5 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1

6 Hot Seat (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1

7 Justice My Way (Shawn T Gray);9-2

8 Cool Jack (Zackary Gray);10-1

