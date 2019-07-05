First post: 6:45 p.m.
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 I O U One (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
2 Abe’s Lady (John Stark Jr);9-2
3 Bella Cookie (Jim Devaux);20-1
4 Cheep Sunglasses (Dustin Miller);10-1
5 Queen Cora (Evan Hoagland);25-1
6 Yankee Secret (Mark Beckwith);8-5
7 Cold Brew (Steeven Genois);5-1
8 Finevineofsunshine (Billy Dobson);8-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.
1 Statement (Jay Randall);6-1
2 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);6-5
3 Freedom Reigns (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
4 Jk Nowornever (Mark Beckwith);4-1
5 Brookdale Bruiser (Brett Crawford);15-1
6 Carolina Magic (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1
7 Northern Spy (Jim Devaux);10-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Headlights On (Brian Cross);6-1
2 Allstar Energy (Steeven Genois);3-1
3 Swellendam (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
4 Nitro Glistening (Brett Crawford);8-1
5 Devisser (Steven Rybka);20-1
6 Nerve Of Steel N (Jim Devaux);2-1
7 Kenrick N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1
8 Whata Twist (Mark Beckwith);15-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Bet On Success (Steeven Genois);4-1
2 Tomitta Bayama (Mark Beckwith);9-2
3 Delightful Joe (Billy Dobson);3-1
4 Babinga Wood (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
5 Santanna One (Jim Devaux);6-1
6 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
7 Reckless Rebel (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1
8 Flem N Em N (Shawn T Gray);8-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,800.
1 Sb Angelindisguise (Steeven Genois);4-1
2 Gitn Drunkonaplane (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
3 Hi Ho Steverino (Jim Devaux);9-2
4 Major Camby (Jay Randall);6-1
5 Rockin Panda (Billy Dobson);3-1
6 Masterson (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
7 Mylastdime (Shawn T Gray);12-1
8 St Lads Moonwalk (Mark Beckwith);10-1
9 Fifth Son (Brett Crawford);15-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Sofer (Phil Fluet);8-1
2 Big N Bad (Mark Beckwith);7-2
3 Star Of Terror (Jim Devaux);10-1
4 Treasure Mach (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
5 Maxdaddy Blue Chip (Billy Dobson);7-5
6 Solid Asa Rock A (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
7 Passport To Art (Shawn T Gray);20-1
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Howmacsblackjack (Brett Crawford);12-1
2 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);20-1
3 Kiwi Tintin N (Jim Devaux);15-1
4 Stars Align A (Steeven Genois);7-2
5 Starznheaven (Shawn T Gray);8-1
6 Military Master A (Mark Beckwith);9-2
7 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);6-1
8 Hudson Phil (Jay Randall);7-5
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Sophie’s Surreal (Phil Fluet);3-1
2 Gary’s Place (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
3 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);5-2
4 Trussed Up Trudy (Shawn T Gray);9-2
5 Saintsbury Lass (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
6 Heaven’s Rising (Jim Devaux);4-1
7 American Jo Jo (Brett Crawford);8-1
8 Cornerd Beach (Jay Randall);10-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.
1 Goose Mountain (Steeven Genois);6-1
2 Charlie Call Home (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
3 Foxbriar Romeo (Jay Randall);15-1
4 Johnnysfirecracker (Phil Fluet);10-1
5 Hot Tip (Jim Devaux);4-1
6 Abba Official (Billy Dobson);3-1
7 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);5-1
8 Webmaster Hanover (Mark Beckwith);20-1
9 Roan Color (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Lady Elvis (Jay Randall);7-2
2 Xenia Onatopp (Brian Cross);7-5
3 Sheezshirlyabeauty (Phil Fluet);25-1
4 Wisdom Is Gold (Jim Devaux);15-1
5 Y C Easy (Steeven Genois);6-1
6 American Sombrero (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
7 Kissesfromheaven (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1
8 Katie Mae Cancook (Billy Dobson);8-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Rock On Moe (Brian Cross);2-1
2 On The Big Swing (Jim Devaux);8-1
3 Crime Of Passion (Billy Dobson);12-1
4 Luke’s Rocketman (Jay Randall);6-1
5 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1
6 Hot Seat (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1
7 Justice My Way (Shawn T Gray);9-2
8 Cool Jack (Zackary Gray);10-1
