Saratoga Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.
1 Bluffton (Chris Long);9-2
2 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);6-1
3 The Reins Of Titan (Brett Beckwith);12-1
4 Tropical Storm Bi (Phil Fluet);3-1
5 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);4-1
6 Spectre (Jim Devaux);15-1
7 Dimes Make Dollars (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
8 Love Trumps Hate (Luke Hanners);20-1
9 Southwind Cruze (Billy Dobson);5-2
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Jumpshot (Billy Dobson);3-1
2 Cartier Volo (Phil Fluet);9-2
3 Jeter’s Way (Brett Beckwith);10-1
4 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);8-1
5 Sweet Sofie T (Jim Devaux);5-2
6 Inxs (Alek Chartrand);4-1
7 Itsonlymoneyhoney (Jay Randall);6-1
8 Trump This (Luke Hanners);15-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Allforone Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
2 Mooseonyourcaboose (Billy Dobson);5-1
3 Iamcuziwannab (Mark Whitcroft);12-1
4 Riveroffire (Luke Hanners);5-2
5 Duane’s Cookie (Jay Randall);7-2
6 Pay Me To Knight (Douglas Maura);15-1
7 Newyorkblueblood (Chris Long);8-1
8 Chicwinner (Jim Devaux);3-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);12-1
2 Match My Miracle (Brian Cross);7-2
3 Ulster (Leon Bailey);15-1
4 Dial A Chic (Luke Hanners);10-1
5 Hot Wheelz (Billy Dobson);7-5
6 Dazzling Lindy (Jay Randall);9-2
7 Alex The Great (Chris Long);6-1
8 Icingon De Cupcake (Jim Devaux);8-1
9 Prince C Hall (Shawn T Gray);20-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.
1 Caravelle (Luke Hanners);8-1
2 Win And Dream (Jim Devaux);6-1
3 Beautiful Brenda (Alek Chartrand);10-1
4 Hecate (Brett Beckwith);25-1
5 Wishing Barefoot (Brian Cross);7-5
6 Inquiring Mind (Larry Stalbaum);6-5
7 Yankee Bluestone (Jay Randall);15-1
8 Blogmaster (Billy Dobson);20-1
9 Mean Tweet (Leon Bailey);12-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000
1 Mystical Somolli (Phil Fluet);8-1
2 Quadratic Bluechip (Chris Long);10-1
3 Gigfy (Alek Chartrand);5-1
4 Squee Hanover (Billy Dobson);8-5
5 Big Box Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);7-5
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $13,000.
1 Amazing Sevens (Phil Fluet);8-1
2 Manny L (Jay Randall);3-1
3 Cruising In Style (Billy Dobson);9-2
4 Stone In Love (Brian Cross);4-1
5 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);10-1
6 Bucketlist Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
7 Xcuseme (John Stark Jr);12-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Creemore (Larry Stalbaum);7-5
2 Outback Jack (Brian Cross);8-1
3 Hp Double Expresso (Brett Crawford);7-2
4 Southwind Rich (Billy Dobson);10-1
5 Askmenoquestions (Phil Fluet);12-1
6 River Of Denile (Jay Randall);20-1
7 Just For Luck (Jim Devaux);15-1
8 Split Rail (Luke Hanners);5-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Warrawee Wiz (Jim Devaux);4-1
2 Redneckerthenyou (Brett Beckwith);3-1
3 Alloutaflight (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
4 San Cristobal (Brian Cross);5-2
5 Panthera As (John Stark Jr);6-1
6 Gavinator (Billy Dobson);8-1
7 Jessie’s Swan (Chris Long);10-1
8 Barkeeper (Luke Hanners);12-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Itsoneofthose (Jim Devaux);2-1
2 Lexa Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);20-1
3 Dejarwin (John Stark Jr);7-2
4 Doc’s Bull Market (Jay Randall);8-1
5 Credit Skill (Luke Hanners);15-1
6 Dazzlndash Hanover (Brian Cross);9-2
7 Chase A Check (Billy Dobson);10-1
8 Worldsstonecold As (Brett Beckwith);12-1