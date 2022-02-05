 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saratoga Entries

First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.

1 Bluffton (Chris Long);9-2

2 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);6-1

3 The Reins Of Titan (Brett Beckwith);12-1

4 Tropical Storm Bi (Phil Fluet);3-1

5 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);4-1

6 Spectre (Jim Devaux);15-1

7 Dimes Make Dollars (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

8 Love Trumps Hate (Luke Hanners);20-1

9 Southwind Cruze (Billy Dobson);5-2

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Jumpshot (Billy Dobson);3-1

2 Cartier Volo (Phil Fluet);9-2

3 Jeter’s Way (Brett Beckwith);10-1

4 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);8-1

5 Sweet Sofie T (Jim Devaux);5-2

6 Inxs (Alek Chartrand);4-1

7 Itsonlymoneyhoney (Jay Randall);6-1

8 Trump This (Luke Hanners);15-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Allforone Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

2 Mooseonyourcaboose (Billy Dobson);5-1

3 Iamcuziwannab (Mark Whitcroft);12-1

4 Riveroffire (Luke Hanners);5-2

5 Duane’s Cookie (Jay Randall);7-2

6 Pay Me To Knight (Douglas Maura);15-1

7 Newyorkblueblood (Chris Long);8-1

8 Chicwinner (Jim Devaux);3-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);12-1

2 Match My Miracle (Brian Cross);7-2

3 Ulster (Leon Bailey);15-1

4 Dial A Chic (Luke Hanners);10-1

5 Hot Wheelz (Billy Dobson);7-5

6 Dazzling Lindy (Jay Randall);9-2

7 Alex The Great (Chris Long);6-1

8 Icingon De Cupcake (Jim Devaux);8-1

9 Prince C Hall (Shawn T Gray);20-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.

1 Caravelle (Luke Hanners);8-1

2 Win And Dream (Jim Devaux);6-1

3 Beautiful Brenda (Alek Chartrand);10-1

4 Hecate (Brett Beckwith);25-1

5 Wishing Barefoot (Brian Cross);7-5

6 Inquiring Mind (Larry Stalbaum);6-5

7 Yankee Bluestone (Jay Randall);15-1

8 Blogmaster (Billy Dobson);20-1

9 Mean Tweet (Leon Bailey);12-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000

1 Mystical Somolli (Phil Fluet);8-1

2 Quadratic Bluechip (Chris Long);10-1

3 Gigfy (Alek Chartrand);5-1

4 Squee Hanover (Billy Dobson);8-5

5 Big Box Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);7-5

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $13,000.

1 Amazing Sevens (Phil Fluet);8-1

2 Manny L (Jay Randall);3-1

3 Cruising In Style (Billy Dobson);9-2

4 Stone In Love (Brian Cross);4-1

5 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);10-1

6 Bucketlist Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

7 Xcuseme (John Stark Jr);12-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Creemore (Larry Stalbaum);7-5

2 Outback Jack (Brian Cross);8-1

3 Hp Double Expresso (Brett Crawford);7-2

4 Southwind Rich (Billy Dobson);10-1

5 Askmenoquestions (Phil Fluet);12-1

6 River Of Denile (Jay Randall);20-1

7 Just For Luck (Jim Devaux);15-1

8 Split Rail (Luke Hanners);5-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Warrawee Wiz (Jim Devaux);4-1

2 Redneckerthenyou (Brett Beckwith);3-1

3 Alloutaflight (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

4 San Cristobal (Brian Cross);5-2

5 Panthera As (John Stark Jr);6-1

6 Gavinator (Billy Dobson);8-1

7 Jessie’s Swan (Chris Long);10-1

8 Barkeeper (Luke Hanners);12-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Itsoneofthose (Jim Devaux);2-1

2 Lexa Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);20-1

3 Dejarwin (John Stark Jr);7-2

4 Doc’s Bull Market (Jay Randall);8-1

5 Credit Skill (Luke Hanners);15-1

6 Dazzlndash Hanover (Brian Cross);9-2

7 Chase A Check (Billy Dobson);10-1

8 Worldsstonecold As (Brett Beckwith);12-1

