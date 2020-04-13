Saratoga Courage distillery donates hand sanitizer to first responders

GREENFIELD — Saratoga Courage, a family-owned-and-operated distillery, recently donated 130 gallons of its own hand sanitizer to local emergency medical services and fire departments.

The makers of Pick Six Vodka launched a charitable production of the hand sanitizer last week in response to community needs in the wake of shortages during the coronavirus pandemic.

The distillery teamed with its regular suppliers for donations of ingredients and packaging, and reached out to local first responders and businesses with a need for the sanitizer.

“For us, this was an opportunity to do something positive for the local municipalities and businesses that have supported our products over the years,” Chief Executive Officer Holly Shishik said in a news release. “As a health care professional, I knew that we could quickly use our facility to produce hand sanitizer in bulk once the ingredients were identified and sourced.”

Donations of the hand sanitizer were also delivered to some area liquor stores and restaurants that carry Pick Six Vodka.

Shishik and her late husband, Serge, both graduates of the Albany College of Pharmacy, started Saratoga Courage distillery in 2013.

