The victims of Friday’s deadly tractor-trailer crash in Warrensburg were visiting the area and had made stops at several local businesses prior to the incident, police said on Saturday.
A 72-year-old Chester woman has been charged with attempted murder.
Ten Saratoga County businesses failed an underage alcohol sale compliance check conducted last week.
Two people were killed when a tractor-trailer hit them on Main Street in Warrensburg on Friday, police said.
Robin Barkenhagen and his business partner, Brian Bronzino, are seeking to convert an old blacksmith shop at 56 Glen St. into an adult-use marijuana dispensary.
A COVID case at Hudson Falls High School on Friday has cut short the sports season that ends this week and has quarantined many people.
A Fourth Street house in Glens Falls was heavily damaged by fire late Saturday night.
A former employee at Washington Correctional Facility was arrested after police said she sent sexually explicit photos to inmates.
A Hudson Falls man has been arrested after police said he stole from a Walmart.
With the summer tourism season just weeks away, businesses throughout the Lake George region are struggling to find employees. The problem not only threatens to disrupt the tourism season, but may have long-term implications on the local economy.