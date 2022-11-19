**Please read before emailing.** To expedite adoption, please click this link to submit an application: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf0z-IHW5dNL_HMvH_qDIdEziwiGdiLOz0fbx0GdLn8rHCHVw/viewform?usp=sf_link Please Note: Due to... View on PetFinder
Sam I Am
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Hudson Falls woman was arrested by state police during a warrant investigation for drug possession.
Warren County's newly appointed tourism director has resigned and returned to Florida after two months on the job.
A Granville family of five that lost one home in a fire loses the second they were moving into.
Lehigh Hanson Inc. announced Wednesday that it will halt cement production at its Glens Falls plant, which currently has 85 full-time employees.
A Corinth woman was arrested at Walmart in Wilton on Nov. 10 on charges of third-degree burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
A Northumberland man was arrested for allegedly driving a golf cart while intoxicated.
Get your snow brush ready.
Tom Messick disappeared in the area of Lily Pond in the town of Horicon seven years ago Tuesday, Nov. 15. He is still missing.
A Milton woman has admitted to driving while high and striking two pedestrians, killing one of them and severely injuring the other.
A South Glens Falls man has been sentenced to up to 7 years in prison for three separate thefts in Saratoga County.