Salem theater receives $30,000 state grant

SALEM — Fort Salem Theater is starting its 51st season with a $30,000 grant from the New York State Council on the Arts to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector.

The nonprofit theater’s annual operating expenses are around $200,000, said Kyle West, the theater's executive and artistic director.

“It’s small in proportion to our budget for the year,” but the grant is a very welcome boost, West said.

Fort Salem applied to a program that supports theater artists. Many of Fort Salem’s actors, musicians and other professionals volunteer their time, but the theater provides stipends to some.

“We hope to pay more as we grow,” West said. “We received a smaller grant from NYSCA last year year that went to pay the orchestra for the shows.”

West purchased the Salem landmark in 2020 from Jay Kerr, who took over from the Beaver family in 2006. West and his board of directors changed the theater to a nonprofit organization.

“The community appreciated that,” he said.

Because of the pandemic, West’s first show didn’t open until June 2021. “We’ve had nearly sold-out performances in the 1½ years we’ve been open post-pandemic,” West said. “It’s set the stakes high for the future.”

The 2023 season draws on the theater’s history of “big splashy musicals and literary plays” under the Beavers, and Kerr’s interest in new works, West said. “We’re doing a mix,” he said. “People can enjoy Shakespeare, Gilbert and Sullivan, and ‘Rocky Horror.’”

The season starts on March 17 with “Spring Awakening,” a rock musical based on the coming-of-age play by Frank Wedekind. The show is recommended for mature audiences. The musical “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” based on the beloved comic strip, opens on May 5. “It’s a child-friendly show that’s designed for kids and will be nostalgic for adults,” West said.

The Oscar-nominated musical “Footloose” takes the stage on June 23.

“Corn: The Musical,” written by the late Al Budde with songs by Jay Kerr, will bring Kerr back to Salem to direct with West. It will play July 7 and 8. The Gilbert and Sullivan operetta “The Pirates of Penzance” opens Aug. 11. “It’s been done here before,” West said. Despite its age, the ever-popular Victorian musical is “so smart and so funny,” he said.

“The Rocky Horror Show” will play from Oct. 20 to Halloween. “It’s a stage version of the movie,” West said. “It’s a little bigger and splashier. We’ll hold one midnight showing.”

Although “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is typically summer fare, Fort Salem will mount it Nov. 16-19.

“It will be a nice vacation for the audience,” West said.

One of the pleasures of doing Shakespeare is that it’s in the public domain and there are no licensing restrictions. Directors can “tweak it to their vision,” he said.

The 2023 season will end Dec. 8-10 with “There’s (Still Definitely) No Business Like Snow Business,” a Fort Salem holiday tradition of sing-along Broadway show tunes.

West said he’s grateful for the support the theater has received from the community.

“The success we’ve had shows how committed the community is,” he said.

Audiences come not only from Salem, Greenwich, Cambridge, and Dorset, but as far as Albany and Saratoga Springs. Fans of popular Albany and Saratoga Springs actors and directors will follow them “and discover Salem,” he said.

Kerr did major renovations on the building in 2006 and 2007. So far, West has only had to update the light and sound systems. Still, the former church is around 200 years old and is always a bit creaky. Patrons donate “year-round,” West said. “If there’s something we need, someone comes by and lends a hand. It’s more than we could have imagined for our first year, year and a half.”

West and the board were preparing a fundraising campaign to redo the theater’s driveway, for example, when a patron donated the gravel.

For a tiny town in a rural area, Salem has a thriving arts community, including the theater, Salem Art Works, the Historic Salem Courthouse, and the newly reopened Jacko’s Restaurant, West said. “There’s always so much going on.”

West didn’t know the direct economic impact of the theater to the area but noted, “We can bring 600 people to town over the two weekends of a show. You can’t get a seat at Jacko’s because all the theater patrons are having dinner there before the show. Our biggest takeaway is all the community support we’ve received.”

For more information and for tickets, call the theater box office at 518-854-9200 or visit www.fortsalem.com.