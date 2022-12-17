Hi! My name is Sabrina and I'm a 1.5yr old black cat. I am very affectionate, and love to be... View on PetFinder
A Glens Falls man and an Athol man were arrested by state police on third-degree criminal possession of cannabis charges on Friday.
Two people were arrested in Granville by state police on felony charges of criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child following an investigation into past disputes.
A Saratoga Springs woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly driving the wrong way on the Northway.
High school students returned to a familiar learning format from the pandemic in South Glens Falls, as the school reverted to virtual learning on Thursday.
Two people have been arrested and nearly 10 ounces of cocaine seized following a drug bust at a residence in Northumberland.
A 19-year-old Lake Luzerne man was arrested by state police on a fourth-degree grand larceny charge on Friday.
'The cleanup crew’: Leaders behind controversial NY biochar business have ties to troubled Nebraska ethanol plant, Iowa sludge dispute
Saratoga Biochar Solutions say they can safely turn sewage sludge into a “revolutionary new bio-fertilizer,” but two of the company's corporate officers have been in leadership roles with companies that have generated environmental concerns from state regulators, former neighbors or both.
The Glens Falls City School District may soon ban wearing of athletic gear with the Indian logo in order to comply with the new state directive.
The city of Glens Falls Department of Public Works is gearing up for a delivery of holiday snow this weekend and citizens are asked to help as the city moves into full winter mode.
The Glens Falls Kiwanis Club's Spirits in the Trees event on Sunday offered families and organizations the opportunity to remember loved ones or celebrate a special cause or group by purchasing and personally decorating a tree in Crandall Park that will be lighted through the end of this month.