Sánchez homers, Yanks beat Rangers 4-3 to gain in wild card

Cortes pitched shutout ball until the fifth, when Charlie Culberson led off with a home run. Leody Taveras and Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit consecutive doubles, Green threw a wild pitch that Sánchez hardly moved for, and rookie standout Adolis García hit a sacrifice fly.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone defended Sánchez and credited him with improvement.

“Sometimes because Gary is the lightning rod that he seems to be sometimes, a play or two really torpedoes some of that or changes that narrative, and that’s not necessarily fair,” Boone said. “I think it’s important to acknowledge the strides that he has made in every facet on the defensive side while also acknowledging a couple of big mistakes this week, without question.”

Pitcher Luis Severino was activated by the Yankees before the game and is in position to make his first major league appearance in nearly two years.

“It will be like my first tenure here in 2015. It’ll be the same emotion,” Severino said. “But after I throw the first pitch, I think everything is going to come back like I used to be.”

Boone plans to use the two-time All-Star out of the bullpen. New York began the day 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the second AL wild-card spot.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0