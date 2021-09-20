Sánchez homers, Yanks beat Rangers 4-3 to gain in wild card

NEW YORK — Gary Sánchez rebounded from poor defensive play with a go-ahead home run, four pitchers combined for scoreless relief and the New York Yankees gained in the AL wild-card race with a 4-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Monday night.
Sánchez put the Yankees ahead in the second inning against rookie A.J. Alexy (2-1) with his 22nd home run.
His play behind the plate contributed to three defeats during New York’s fall from playoff position: Sánchez failed to tag a runner against the Mets despite catching the throw in plenty of time, allowed a pair of ninth-inning wild pitches at Baltimore and missed a foul popup in a seven-run inning by Cleveland.
With a harvest moon rising above Yankee Stadium, New York built a 4-0 lead before the Rangers closed the gap in a three-run fifth against Nestor Cortes.
Chad Green (8-7) retired five straight batters, Clay Holmes and Joely Rodríguez combined for the seventh and eighth, and Aroldis Chapman got three straight outs for his 28th save in 32 chances.
New York moved within a half-game of Toronto for the second AL wild card and with 11 games left is two back of Boston, the league’s wild-card leader. The Yankees had lost 15 of 22 following a 13-game winning streak.
Run-scoring hits by Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres around Giancarlo Stanton’s sacrifice fly built the lead in a three-run third. Alexy stranded the bases loaded by striking out Brett Gardner.
Cortes pitched shutout ball until the fifth, when Charlie Culberson led off with a home run. Leody Taveras and Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit consecutive doubles, Green threw a wild pitch that Sánchez hardly moved for, and rookie standout Adolis García hit a sacrifice fly.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone defended Sánchez and credited him with improvement.
“Sometimes because Gary is the lightning rod that he seems to be sometimes, a play or two really torpedoes some of that or changes that narrative, and that’s not necessarily fair,” Boone said. “I think it’s important to acknowledge the strides that he has made in every facet on the defensive side while also acknowledging a couple of big mistakes this week, without question.”
Pitcher Luis Severino was activated by the Yankees before the game and is in position to make his first major league appearance in nearly two years.
“It will be like my first tenure here in 2015. It’ll be the same emotion,” Severino said. “But after I throw the first pitch, I think everything is going to come back like I used to be.”
Boone plans to use the two-time All-Star out of the bullpen. New York began the day 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the second AL wild-card spot.