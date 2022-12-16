ROUNDUP: Whitehall boys, Greenwich girls earn victories

Tristan Foote hit two key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter Thursday night to help the Whitehall boys basketball team to a 44-33 Adirondack League victory over Fort Ann.
Latrell Evans recorded 16 points and 5 blocked shots for the Railroaders, and Tristan Foote added 10 points.
Fort Ann was led by Callon Suttliff (eight points).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GREENWICH 84, EMMA WILLARD 31: Norah Niesz had a 23-point game, Brooke Kuzmich netted 21 points and Grace Autiello finished with 17 as the Witches defeated Emma Willard. Adrianna Rojas added eight points in the Wasaren League matchup.
Autiello had six assists. Kuzmich had seven steals and five assists.