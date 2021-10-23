ROUNDUP: Lake George's season ends in OT (copy)

MIDDLEBURGH 2, LAKE GEORGE 1, 2OT

Notes: Lake George struck first at the 11-minute mark as Poe Tutu crossed the ball to the far post and freshman Jack Welch headed it in. Much of the half was played in the midfield with both teams playing compact defense. LG's Sam Knauf rang one off the post late in the half, but the score remained 1-0. Play opened up in the second half with both teams coming close to scoring. Middleburgh finally found the back of the net at the 64-minute mark as Austin Johns converted a pass from Kaurice Bell to knot things at one. LG hit the post once again on a Kyle Dolan strike, but the game ended 1-1 in regulation. In overtime, Middleburgh struck late into the second OT as Bell converted a pass from Tristin Diaz for the game-winner.