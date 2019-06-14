SALEM 4, CORINTH 1
League: Tri-County Middle League
Corinth;000;010;0 —;1;2;1
Salem;100;300;x —;4;4;1
WP — Blake Baylor. LP — David White.
Corinth highlights: David White 1 for 2, BB, RBI, 6 strikeouts. RJ Kellerhouse 1 for 2.
Salem highlights: Blake Baylor 2 for 3, RBI, 9 strikeouts. Ezra Done 1 for 2, BB, RBI. Caleb Matteson 1 for 3, RBI.
Records: Salem 1-0.
Notes: Salem pitchers Owen Foyle and Blake Baylor combined for 17 strikeouts. Corinth pitcher David White threw 4 innings with 6 strikeouts.
