SALEM 4, CORINTH 1

League: Tri-County Middle League

Corinth;000;010;0 —;1;2;1

Salem;100;300;x —;4;4;1

WP — Blake Baylor. LP — David White.

Corinth highlights: David White 1 for 2, BB, RBI, 6 strikeouts. RJ Kellerhouse 1 for 2.

Salem highlights: Blake Baylor 2 for 3, RBI, 9 strikeouts. Ezra Done 1 for 2, BB, RBI. Caleb Matteson 1 for 3, RBI.

Records: Salem 1-0.

Notes: Salem pitchers Owen Foyle and Blake Baylor combined for 17 strikeouts. Corinth pitcher David White threw 4 innings with 6 strikeouts.

