Sophia Wahl struck out 12 as part of a four-hitter as Schuylerville beat Niskayuna 7-2 in the Saratoga Showcase softball tournament on Saturday.

Gabbie Jackson went 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for the Black Horses. Cat Carpenter went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Grace Kilburn was 2 for 4.

The Horses (5-4) last to Guilderland 14-0 in that same tournament. Kilburn went 2 for 4.

BALLSTON SPA TOURNAMENT: Hudson Falls lost 13-4 to Shenendehowa and 14-2 to host school in the Ballston Spa Grand Slam Tournament on Saturday.

Madalyn Dudley and Kiera Ross both hit solo home runs for Hudson Falls (5-5) against Ballston Spa. Mya Strong had three RBIs against Shen.

MECHANICVILLE 9, SPA CATHOLIC 1: Liv Horan had three hits as the Red Raiders used 14 hits to beat the Saints. Paige Rogers allowed four hits and one run.

Ryan McDonald had two hits for Saratoga Catholic.

WEEDEN TOURNAMENT: Hoosick Falls posted a pair of wins in the Charlie Weeden Tournament on Saturday. The Panthers won 3-0 over Hoosic Valley and 13-1 against Coxasackie-Athens

BASEBALL

MOUNT ANTHONY 6, HOOSICK FALLS 4: Scott Moriarty hit a two-run homer as Mount Anthony of Vermont won a non-league affair on Saturday. Josh Worthington singled in the go-ahead run in the sixth.

Jake Sparks, Andrew Sparks and Cole Ziehm all hit solo home runs for Hoosick Falls.