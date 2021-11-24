Rotary Club of Glens Falls celebrating 100th anniversary

GLENS FALLS — The Rotary Club of Glens Falls has begun a yearlong celebration of the 100th anniversary of the club, which was chartered on May 1, 1922.

The 100th anniversary kickoff was held at a luncheon on Thursday at The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls.

The Rotary Club of Glens Falls has been involved in supporting the community in numerous ways, including helping the Salvation Army hand out food during the pandemic, ringing the bell during the holiday season and as a partner of the Warm the Children program. The club also supports the World Awareness Children’s Museum, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks and The Ben Osborn Memorial Fund, to name a few.

Kathy Grasmeder, president of the Glens Falls Rotary Club, noted in a news release that the club is also active in international community service projects such as eradication of polio, bringing clean water to the world, as well as hosting incoming foreign exchange students and sponsoring outbound local students. The club is involved in numerous community outreach programs in the Glens Falls and Queensbury area.

For more information about the Glens Falls Rotary Club, go to www.glensfallsrotary.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0