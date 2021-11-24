 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rotary Club of Glens Falls celebrating 100th anniversary

  • 0
Rotary Club of Glens Falls 100th anniversary kickoff

The Rotary Club of Glens Falls recently kicked off its yearlong 100th anniversary celebration. Among those gathering at The Queensbury Hotel last week for the kickoff were, top row from left: Queensbury Town Board member Harrison Freer; Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall; state Sen. Dan Stec; Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough; bottom row: Kathleen Grasmeder, president of the Rotary Club; former state Sen. Betty Little; and Jean Lapper, past president of the Rotary Club. 

 Provided photo

GLENS FALLS — The Rotary Club of Glens Falls has begun a yearlong celebration of the 100th anniversary of the club, which was chartered on May 1, 1922.

The 100th anniversary kickoff was held at a luncheon on Thursday at The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls.

The Rotary Club of Glens Falls has been involved in supporting the community in numerous ways, including helping the Salvation Army hand out food during the pandemic, ringing the bell during the holiday season and as a partner of the Warm the Children program. The club also supports the World Awareness Children’s Museum, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks and The Ben Osborn Memorial Fund, to name a few.

Kathy Grasmeder, president of the Glens Falls Rotary Club, noted in a news release that the club is also active in international community service projects such as eradication of polio, bringing clean water to the world, as well as hosting incoming foreign exchange students and sponsoring outbound local students. The club is involved in numerous community outreach programs in the Glens Falls and Queensbury area.

For more information about the Glens Falls Rotary Club, go to www.glensfallsrotary.com.

0 comments
1
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News