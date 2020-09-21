Rookie Alejandro Kirk has HR, 4 hits, Jays beat Yankees 11-5

BUFFALO — Rookie Alejandro Kirk became the first catcher 21 or younger since Johnny Bench with at least four hits that included two for extra bases, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 11-5 Monday night to drop New York 1 1/2 games behind Minnesota for home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Kirk, who played at Class A last season and made his debut Sept. 12, singled in the third off Michael King, double in the fourth against Jonathan Loaisiga, single in the fifth off Nick Nelson and hit an opposite-field homer to right in seventh off Chad Green for his first four-hit game. Bench accomplished the feat as part of a five-hit game at Philadelphia on Aug. 3, 1969, according to STATS.

Randal Grichuk hit is first homer since Aug. 28 and drove in two runs for the Blue Jays.

New York had won 10 straight before Sunday's 10-2 loss at Fenway Park. The Yankees allowed 10 or more runs in back-to-back games for the first time since July 25 and 26, 2019 against Boston and lost for the third time in four games this year against the Blue Jays in Buffalo. Center fielder Aaron Hicks had trouble with the lights and allowed a fly ball to drop between himself and right fielder Aaron Judge.