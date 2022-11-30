National Grid crews help Ronald McDonald Family Retreat decorate for holidays

LAKE GEORGE — Line workers of National Grid decked out the Ronald McDonald Family Retreat at Krantz Cottage in Lake George on Monday morning with wreaths and lights to create a holiday getaway for families.

This is the second year of the home’s decoration by the power company.

“We want to bring joy and brightness to the families who are away from their own homes during the holiday season with a child in the hospital,” Kimmy Venter, communications director for Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region.

The lawn of the first-ever RMHC resort house was raked of fall debris by the line workers.

Stephen Blydenburgh, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 97’s safety advocate, has been decorating the Capital Region’s three Ronald McDonald homes for the last 13 years.

“They don’t have to worry about anything except for their kid,” he said.

Lisa Wemple, National Grid’s communication coordinator, said that all of the volunteers work for the power company and she has a massive turnout of volunteers every year.

“When I put out the email looking for volunteers, this gets so many of them that I end up having to turn people away,” she said.

Capital Region RMHC CEO David Jacobsen and Venter both said that the home has done a large amount of good for the families who stay at the resort.

Venter said the families get five days, from Wednesday to Sunday, to be together at the resort.

“When a family is here, their child doesn’t need to be in the hospital at that moment. But they’ve been there (the hospital) so much that they haven’t had family vacations or time to just be together and enjoy each other’s company,” she said.

Blydenburgh started collecting donations from employees in the Warrensburg, Ticonderoga and Hudson areas for the RMHC, and when corporate officials heard of the efforts by Blydenburgh, they started matching his total collection of donations.

In 2021, the company match was $13,000.

“Each year we have evolved a little bit more in what we have done for them. We started just as lights and then added Christmas trees, wreaths, the cleanups,” he said. “All the volunteers here today are local to Warrensburg.”

The home serves as a trip away from the hospital to allow seriously ill children the chance to escape and feel like a kid again. Anna Labella and her family were the first to stay in the home in July 2020.

The 12-year-old died on Aug. 2, 2022.

“She had a terminal bone cancer that primarily affects children and it was kind of a rush getting the ribbon cut, but we got it done and they were the first family to stay,” Venter said.

A piece of Labella will remain in the home through a painting she did during her stay. It is in a light blue walled bedroom on the first floor of the home with a real white picket fence trim. Along with her painting on the wall are birds and Dr. Seuss scattered about the room.

“They had the most magical time when they stayed here and ended coming back up to Lake George as a family to remember her after she passed away,” she said. “This place and community is so special to them and had so many great memories of their time with her here.”