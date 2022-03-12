Rogers promoted to vice president of Adirondack chamber

GLENS FALLS — Tricia Rogers has been promoted to vice president of membership and community engagement for the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Rogers has acted as the membership director since September 2016. She was responsible for bringing in new members and maintaining relationships within the business community.

“Tricia’s commitment to the community and our region shines through in everything she does. We are blessed to have Tricia’s leadership and her passion for serving,” said ARCC President & CEO Michael Bittel in a news release.

Tricia serves on the board for the Tri-County United Way, Warren Washington Association for Mental Health, and the Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation. During her time at the ARCC, Tricia achieved a spot on The Post-Star’s 20 under 40. Tricia also won the second annual Dancing with the Adirondack Stars competition hosted by Community, Work & Independence Inc.

Tricia lives in Hudson Falls with her husband Matt, daughter Brooklyn, and pug Frankie.

