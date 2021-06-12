Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist Williams wins Pulitzer

In 1992, Williams became the first Black columnist at the newspaper, which his biography on the Pulitzer site notes was an outlet that once endorsed Massive Resistance, the state's official policy of opposition to public school integration.

Williams, 62, is a graduate of Virginia Union University and Northwestern University and is a former Nieman Fellow, another of journalism's highest honors.

Interviewed while driving into the newsroom Friday afternoon to celebrate with colleagues, he said he was on deadline for a weekend column when he got a call from Szvetitz.

“I didn’t know what to think of it. I'd frankly forgotten all about the Pulitzers," Williams said. "When he told me the news I guess my reaction was utter disbelief, somewhat profane disbelief, followed by tears.”

Until the removal process began last year, Richmond had one of the nation's most prominent collection of Confederate statuary, in particular five enormous pieces along its historic Monument Avenue.

Williams said that for years, he didn't spend much time thinking or writing about taking down those monuments because “it seemed implausible.”