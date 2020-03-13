Richard's funeral to be private

The funeral for former Montreal Canadiens captain Henri Richard on Monday in Montreal will be closed to the public because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Canadiens announced the decision was made in response to measures put in place by the Quebec government to prevent the spread of the virus.

The club says it is an "exceptional situation" that left the family with no other choice but to hold a private funeral, involving only immediate family members.

Richard died on March 6. He was 84. The Montreal native won a record 11 Stanley Cups as a player.

