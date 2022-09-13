Residents reject proposal to dissolve village of Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — Residents of the village of Lake George on Tuesday rejected a proposition to dissolve the 212-year-old village into the town.

Of the over 600 people eligible to vote in the election, 269 voted against dissolution and 59 in favor.

The decision comes after an interim dissolution study conducted by the LaBerge group predicted the possible outcomes if the village dissolved.

Village Mayor Robert Blais and town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson have both spoken out in favor of a consolidation of the two entities rather than dissolution. The governments will now immediately file a petition for consolidation.

Check back at poststar.com for more on this story.