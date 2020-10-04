Residents gather to plan recreation economy for Cambridge area (copy)

Over the next five sessions, the group set goals, then split into small groups to refine them and come up with action plans. Those actions were presented at the wrap-up session last week.

“Actions that have people who are really passionate about them are the stuff that gets done,” Espie said.

Renee Bouplon, associate director of the Agricultural Stewardship Association, presented her group’s priorities for the Cambridge Community Forest.

The ASA owns the forested tract just outside the village and is developing it as a community resource. First actions will be to form a Friends group to encourage community support; locate existing trails, plan new ones and create a maintenance plan; and locate or create parking for forest visitors.

“We want the forest to add to the quality of life for the community,” Bouplon said.

Much of the discussion about physical connections focused on walking around the village, including a sidewalk audit, creating a map of resources, replacing the Victorian footbridge in front of Varak Park and reconstructing the streambanks, among other possibilities.