Report summarizes mediation process involving Cambridge Indian mascot decision

The work of reconciliation started to happen in the circles, Fisher said, as participants admitted they’d lost their tempers or said something harsh.

School Superintendent Douglas Silvernell was charged with hiring the mediation team and overseeing their work.

“I thought the process was set up in a way to help facilitate civil discourse,” Silvernell said. “I think everyone had the opportunity to participate.”

Silvernell wasn’t sure if the debate would have been less heated without the pandemic, but “it certainly made things more difficult. It helped lead to the perception that the board members were not listening because the (board) meetings were over the internet and not in person.”

Many of the needs, harms and recommendations cited in the report had already come to the district in emails, meetings and conversations, Silvernell said.

“To see them all compiled in one place does highlight certain issues,” he said. “I think it is clear that people are wishing for something that can help unify the community again.”