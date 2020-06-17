Report: Bryant's helicopter pilot was likely disoriented

LOS ANGELES — The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in thick fog, killing Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, reported he was climbing when he actually was heading for the ground, federal investigators said in documents released Wednesday.
Ara Zobayan radioed to air traffic controllers that he was climbing to 4,000 feet (1,220 meters) to get above clouds on Jan. 26 when, in fact, the chopper was plunging toward a hillside where it crashed northwest of Los Angeles, killing all nine people aboard.
The report by the National Transportation Safety Board said Zobayan may have “misperceived” the angles at which he was descending and banking, which can happen when a pilot becomes disoriented in low visibility.
John Cox, an aviation safety consultant, said the helicopter’s erratic flight path are telltale signs of a pilot becoming disoriented in conditions that make it hard to see terrain or the horizon.
Collmus to call Del Mar
DEL MAR, Calif. — Larry Collmus will announce Del Mar’s summer meet starting in July, substituting for longtime time announcer Trevor Denman.
Denman told Del Mar officials that because of health concerns involving the coronavirus pandemic, he and his wife didn’t want to travel from their Minnesota farm to the San Diego area. Denman, 67, is in an age group that is at higher risk for COVID-19.
Collmus, 53, announces the Triple Crown and Breeders’ Cup for NBC Sports. He will call Saturday’s Belmont Stakes in New York, where he used to work at the New York Racing Association’s three major tracks until being replaced in January. Collmus previously worked at Del Mar when the seaside track hosted the 2017 Breeders’ Cup.
Rogers Cup canceled
The Rogers Cup men’s tennis tournament in Canada won’t be played in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tennis Canada announced Wednesday that the event’s start date will be pushed back until Aug. 7, 2021. The annual ATP Tour event, which rotates between Toronto and Montreal, was scheduled to be played Aug. 8-16 in Toronto.
With the Rogers Cup 2020 women’s tournament in Montreal shelved earlier this month and rescheduled for next year in the same city, the men’s event also will remain in Toronto in 2021. Founded in 1881 as the Canadian championships, the men’s tournament has been held every year except for 1905, 1915-18 (World War I) and 1941-45 (World War II).
Redskins debate rekindled
The recent national debate over racism has renewed calls for the NFL’s Washington Redskins to change their name, with Native American advocates believing the climate is right for action despite no evidence owner Dan Snyder is considering it.
It could take pressure from the other 31 owners and the league office itself to force Snyder’s hand. A Redskins spokesman said the team had no comment, while the NFL did not immediately respond to questions about the future of the name.
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser last week called the name “an obstacle” to the team building a new stadium and headquarters in the District, which would likely be on land leased by the federal government.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!