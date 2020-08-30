Remembering 'Mr. Adirondack' three years later (copy)

NEWCOMB — Three years after his death, dozens gathered at the High Peaks Golf Course on Sunday to pay tribute to George Canon, a larger-than-life political leader in the Adirondacks who devoted his career championing the Adirondack Park before his death in 2017.
Known to many as “Mr. Adirondack,” Canon served 27 years as Newcomb town supervisor and spent several years as the chairman of the Essex County Board of Supervisors. He played a pivotal role in preserving Camp Santanoni in Newcomb and creating the High Peaks Golf Course, where a memorial in his honor now stands just feet from a practice putting green.
Canon, who was 78 at the time of his death, was a small man but larger than the mountains he spent his entire career trying to advance, said Monica Young, his widow.
“His legacy is when he got up to speak, people listened,” she said. “He was just 5-foot-1-inch, but he was bigger than the mountains.”
Those in attendance remembered Canon as a caring man who loved Newcomb and considered everyone who lived in the small town nestled in the Adirondack Park to be family. He was a fierce advocate for the Adirondacks and fought tirelessly for his community right up to his death.
Among those in attendance was Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, who remembered Canon’s unique personality who did things his way. The results, she added, speak for themselves.
“He truly was Mr. Adirondack,” she said. “He was one of a kind and he did it his way better than Frank Sinatra ever did.”
Canon grew up poor, but lived a rich life.
Three years after his death, Canon’s death still reverberates through the small community he called home. Many were seen wiping tears as a slew of speakers shared stories about his famous coconut shrimp and the “man cave” located in his garage.
There was laughter at times, and silence at others. People in the crowed were spotted embracing as the hour-long tribute wrapped up with a toast in Canon’s honor.
Canon was the valedictorian of Newcomb High School’s Class of 1957 and would later graduate from Albany Business College.
He served as a member of the Newcomb Volunteer Fire Department and was instrumental in establishing the town’s Lions Club, an accomplishment he was deeply proud of.
“George had one of those smiles … that when you walked into the room, you knew everyone was going to have a good day,” said Robin DeLoria, the current Newcomb town supervisor.
During his years of public service, Canon co-founded the Adirondack Association of Towns & Villages, a collation of local governments that works to address issues facing the Adirondacks. He served as the group’s president for 10 years.
He would also serve as the president for the New York State Association of Towns and was a commanding voice in Albany, where he fought tirelessly to advance the Adirondack Park, said Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury.
“He punched above his weight,” Stec said. “He knew how to get things done and he knew how to get things done even with people he disagreed with.”
Canon wasn’t the best golfer, but he took pride in helping to create the High Peaks Golf Course, an 18-hole course that brings scores of golfers to the region each year.
“He said before he left office he would have a golf course in the town of Newcomb to bring people here to the beautiful Adirondacks. And he did it, and he did it his way,” Young said.
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, remembered Canon as a “tough crowd” when she first ran for office in 2014, but added he became a friend over the years.
He was somebody who commanded respect and cared deeply about the people of Newcomb and the Adirondacks, she said.
“George was the type of leader that when he spoke you could hear a pin drop because people listened,” Stefanik said.
Young later said the entire tribute was “emotional” and said the crowd’s reaction was indicative of her late husband’s love and passion for his community, which he served until his death.
“He gave to others his entire life right up until he couldn’t give any more,” Young said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
