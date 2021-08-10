Red Wings agree to 3-year deal with Jakub Vrana

The Detroit Red Wings and winger Jakub Vrana agreed to a three-year contract worth $5.25 million per season Tuesday, avoiding arbitration.

Vrana, a 25-year-old Czech, had eight goals and three assists in 11 games last season with the Red Wings after they acquired him as part of a major move just before the NHL trade deadline. The Washington Capitals sent Vrana, Richard Panik, 2021 first- and 2022 second-round pick to Detroit for Anthony Mantha.

Vrana had 36 points in 50 games last season. He had 84 career goals and 168 assists over five seasons. He had three game-winning goals in 11 games with the Red Wings after scoring three winners in Washington last season.

The Capitals drafted Vrana with the No. 13 pick in 2014, two picks before Detroit selected center Dylan Larkin.

The Red Wings recently re-signed left wing Tyler Bertuzzi to a two-year contract for $4.75 million, keeping another key player for their rebuilding effort.