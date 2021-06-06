Red Sox hold off Yanks 6-5 in 10 for 3-game sweep in Bronx

NEW YORK — Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run single with two outs in the 10th inning, and the Boston Red Sox held off the New York Yankees 6-5 in a wild finish Sunday night for their first three-game sweep in the Bronx since June 2011.

Marwin González launched a tying homer in the seventh for Boston and made a slick defensive play at second base with a runner in scoring position for the final out. González also turned a tough double play in the bottom of the 10th — and committed a throwing error that put Tyler Wade on second with two outs.

Gleyber Torres lined a tying double in the bottom of the ninth off closer Matt Barnes (2-1), but Boston (36-23) recovered to win its fourth straight and move a season-high 13 games over .500

Alex Verdugo homered early and Bogaerts lofted a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth after Gold Glove second baseman DJ LeMahieu flubbed pinch-hitter Christian Arroyo’s popup. LeMahieu overran the ball a bit in shallow right field and let it glance off his glove for a leadoff double.

Phillips Valdéz got three outs for his first major league save.

Bogaerts singled to left-center in the 10th off Luis Cessa (1-1) after Arroyo advanced two runners with a sacrifice bunt.

