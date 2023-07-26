Due to a summer of declining blood donations, the Red Cross is in need of type O negative, type O positive and type B negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors.

“Summertime is traditionally slower than the rest of the year for blood and platelet donations. However, this year in the Northeast, things have been complicated by the weather,” said Mary Alice Molgard of American Red Cross Northeast Region.

“Storms, power outages, and severe flooding in the Hudson Valley in particular led to cancellation of blood drives and lower turnout at donation centers. The same was true in Glens Falls, but on a smaller scale,” Molgard said. “Nationwide, the extremely hot weather in the West, Southwest and Southeast is also having an effect on turnout.”

According to the Red Cross, when a donor gives blood or platelets in the weeks ahead, they can help ensure trauma patients, those undergoing cancer treatment, and people with lifelong blood disorders get the blood they count on.

The Red Cross is even offering a promotion to encourage donations.

Partnering with Warner Bros. for the theatrical release of the movie Meg 2: The Trench, all those who donate to the Red Cross through Aug. 12 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Those who come to give throughout the month of August will also get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice.

Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie.

Local donation opportunities:

Glens Falls

Aug. 2: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., 333 Glen St.

Aug. 4: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Glens Falls YMCA, 600 Glen St.

Queensbury

Aug. 8: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hudson Headwaters Health Network, 161 Carey Road

Aug. 10: 1 - 5 p.m., Glens Falls BPOE, 32 Cronin Road.

Warrensburg

Aug. 10: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Warrensburg Health Center 3767 Main St.

Saratoga County

Aug. 3: 1 - 6 p.m., Saratoga Wilton Elks Club, 1 Elks Lane.

Aug. 9: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hudson Headwater Health Network, Moreau Family Health, 1299 Route 9.

Aug. 10: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 50 Pine Road.

Aug. 11: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saratoga Hospital at Wilton Mall, 3065 Route 50.

Donors of all blood types can schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).