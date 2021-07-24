Record attendance seen for Grant Cottage

Ulysses S. Grant Cottage National Historic Landmark, in Moreau and Wilton, is on track to have record attendance this season.

“Despite COVID, we have been seeing record increases in attendance,” said Tim Welch, president of Friends of Grant Cottage, the private nonprofit organization that operates the state-owned historic site where Ulysses S. Grant stayed when he was dying from throat cancer in 1885.

The previous record was 7,500 visitors in the 2019 season.

Welch attributed the increase, in part, to the designation in January of the site as a “National Historic Landmark,” which provides new publicity through the federal National Park Service system.

Numerous publications reported about the designation, reminding people of Grant Cottage and introducing others to the historic site for the first time, Welch said.

Another factor has been the 2020 History Channel six-part mini-series “Grant,” based in part on the 2017 Grant biography by Ron Chernow, who visited the cottage during his research, Welch said.

Another round of publicity is expected in 2022, when the nation celebrates the 200th anniversary of Grant’s birth.