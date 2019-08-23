2018 — Catholic Boy
2017 — West Coast
2016 — Arrogate
2015 — Keen Ice
2014 — V. E. Day
2013 — Will Take Charge
2012 — Alpha
2012 — Golden Ticket
2011 — Stay Thirsty
2010 — Afleet Express
2009 — Summer Bird
2008 — Colonel John
2007 — Street Sense
2006 — Bernardini
2005 — Flower Alley
2004 — Birdstone
2003 — Ten Most Wanted
2002 — Medaglia d’Oro
2001 — Point Given
2000 — Unshaded
1999 — Lemon Drop Kid
SOURCE: NYRA
