2018 — Sippican Harbor

2017 — Lady Ivanka

2016 — Pretty City Dancer

2016 — Sweet Loretta

2015 — Rachel’s Valentina

2014 — Condo Commando

2013 — Sweet Reason

2012 — So Many Ways

2011 — Grace Hall

2010 — R Heat Lightning

2009 — Hot Dixie Chick

2008 — Mani Bhavan

2007 — Irish Smoke

2006 — Appealing Zophie

2005 — Adieu

2004 — Sense of Style

2003 — Ashado

2002 — Awesome Humor

2001 — Cashier’s Dream

2000 — Stormy Pick

1999 — Circle Of Life

Source: NYRA

