2018 — Sippican Harbor
2017 — Lady Ivanka
2016 — Pretty City Dancer
2016 — Sweet Loretta
2015 — Rachel’s Valentina
2014 — Condo Commando
2013 — Sweet Reason
2012 — So Many Ways
2011 — Grace Hall
2010 — R Heat Lightning
2009 — Hot Dixie Chick
2008 — Mani Bhavan
2007 — Irish Smoke
2006 — Appealing Zophie
2005 — Adieu
2004 — Sense of Style
2003 — Ashado
2002 — Awesome Humor
2001 — Cashier’s Dream
2000 — Stormy Pick
1999 — Circle Of Life
Source: NYRA
