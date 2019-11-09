2019 — Schuylerville
2018 — Glens Falls
2017 — Glens Falls
2016 — Glens Falls
2015 — Schuylerville
2014 — Schalmont
2013 — Schalmont
2012 — Glens Falls
2011 — Schalmont
2010 — Schalmont
2009 — Schalmont
2008 — Hudson Falls
2007 — Cobleskill
2006 — Albany Academy
2005 — Lansingburgh
2004 — Ravena
2003 — Lansingburgh
2002 — Lansingburgh
2001 — Hudson
2000 — Hudson Falls
1999 — Fonda
