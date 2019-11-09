2019 — Schuylerville

2018 — Glens Falls

2017 — Glens Falls

2016 — Glens Falls

2015 — Schuylerville

2014 — Schalmont

2013 — Schalmont

2012 — Glens Falls

2011 — Schalmont

2010 — Schalmont

2009 — Schalmont

2008 — Hudson Falls

2007 — Cobleskill

2006 — Albany Academy

2005 — Lansingburgh

2004 — Ravena

2003 — Lansingburgh

2002 — Lansingburgh

2001 — Hudson

2000 — Hudson Falls

1999 — Fonda

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments