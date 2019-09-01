2018 — Mind Control
2017 — Sporting Chance
2016 — Practical Joke
2015 — Ralis
2014 — Competitive Edge
2013 — Strong Mandate
2012 — Shanghai Bobby
2011 — Currency Swap
2010 — Boys At Tosconova
2009 — Dublin
2008 — Vineyard Haven
2007 — Majestic Warrior
2006 — Circular Quay
2005 — First Samurai
2004 — Afleet Alex
2003 — Silver Wagon
2002 — Sky Mesa
2001 — Came Home
2000 — Yonaguska
2000 — City Zip
1999 — High Yield
Source: NYRA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.