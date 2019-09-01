2018 — Mind Control

2017 — Sporting Chance

2016 — Practical Joke

2015 — Ralis

2014 — Competitive Edge

2013 — Strong Mandate

2012 — Shanghai Bobby

2011 — Currency Swap

2010 — Boys At Tosconova

2009 — Dublin

2008 — Vineyard Haven

2007 — Majestic Warrior

2006 — Circular Quay

2005 — First Samurai

2004 — Afleet Alex

2003 — Silver Wagon

2002 — Sky Mesa

2001 — Came Home

2000 — Yonaguska

2000 — City Zip

1999 — High Yield

Source: NYRA

