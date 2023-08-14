LAKE GEORGE — Rack Room Shoes opened recently at the French Mountain Commons in Lake George.

The family footwear retailer is located at 1439 State Route 9, Unit 14. It offers an extensive selection of brand name shoes at value prices. It is known for its ongoing “Buy One Get One 50 Percent Off” promotion.

“We’re very excited to open the doors to our new store in Lake George and introduce new customers to our unparalleled shopping experience,” said Gary Lewis, senior regional manager at Rack Room Shoes, in a news release. “We look forward to joining other retailers and enhancing the shopping experience for everyone. Our superior customer service, name-brand shoes, and great prices for the family are a perfect fit.”

Rack Room Shoes has emphasized its athletic offering in the new Lake George location through the company’s Athletic Shop. This shop-in-shop concept offers a robust in-store and online experience around its athletic product while closely linking with brand partners.

The retailer also serves the area at Crossgates Mall in Albany.

Rack Room Shoes is open Monday through Saturday,