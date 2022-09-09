Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Officials have put road restrictions in place for Friday and Saturday nights as the village of Lake George once again hosts the annual Adirondack Nationals Car Show.
A former employee at an apartment complex for people who are homeless and mentally ill is accused of having sex with a resident.
A Hudson Falls woman has been sentenced to 7 years in prison for selling drugs.
Many schools have put aside old rivalries to form high school football mergers.
A registered sex offender from Fort Ann is expected to receive 90 days in jail for failing to register a social media account.
A Glens Falls High School student got into an altercation with a hall monitor and principal and was found with a BB gun in his backpack.
Our preview of the 2022 high school football season.
Two passengers were injured in a boating accident near Lock 6 on the Hudson River on Monday.
A Granville woman is facing animal cruelty charges after police said 31 neglected horses were found on her property.
There is no print edition of The Post-Star on Monday. Here are horoscopes for Sunday and Monday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.