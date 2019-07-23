"It's the only tower of its kind in the country. I couldn't believe it when I got the call from him about it."
Robert Blais, mayor of the village of Lake George, referring to a call from the owner of a refurbished Adirondack fire tower that is being offered to local officials to purchase for an attraction in Charles Wood Park Story, PAGE A1
