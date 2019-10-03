"He was just lively. He collected people. He had so many people that he knew."

Brian Mazzone, son of Gary Mazzone, a Connecticut man who owned a second home in Washington County, referring to his father. Gary Mazzone, 66, was one of seven people who died Wednesday morning when a World War II-era bomber crashed at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut.  Story, PAGE A1

