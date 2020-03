“The Walstroms ran a very tight ship. You always made sure you were on time.”

Marcia Rocque, a former waitress at Mary and Eric Walstrom's drive-in restaurant in Whitehall, which once was an A&W and later renamed. Mary Walstrom, who owned the drive-in with her husband from 1964 to 1993, turned 103 on Feb. 12. Column, PAGE B1