Quote of the day

“It just rubbed me the wrong way.”
Jim McAndrew, a Queensbury resident, recalling his feelings about a state sign that incorrectly named Halfway Brook as a creek. The mistake prompted him to alert town officials. Story, PAGE B1
“It just rubbed me the wrong way.”
Jim McAndrew, a Queensbury resident, recalling his feelings about a state sign that incorrectly named Halfway Brook as a creek. The mistake prompted him to alert town officials. Story, PAGE B1
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.