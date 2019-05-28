Quote of the day 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "It was a busy weekend but a safe weekend." Lt. Joe Johns, of the Lake George Park Commission, discussing Memorial Day weekend on the lake Story, PAGE A1 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Weekend Joe Johns Memorial Day Military Park Commission Quote A1 Page Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated: - Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only. - Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader. - Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms. - Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed. - Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed. - Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed. - Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Glens Falls pair charged in connection with Queensbury man's stabbing death Couple claims self defense at murder arraignment Woman accused of helping alleged murderer freed from jail Police: Queensbury couple received more than $70K in improper welfare benefits 3 killed, 6 injured in crash on family trip in western NY View All Promotions promotion spotlight How much do you know about Mother's Day? promotion Send us your prom photos Print Ads Sale ADIRONDACK WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL TRADE - Ad from 2019-05-26 May 26, 2019 Home HUFF N PUFF - Ad from 2019-05-25 May 25, 2019 Huff 'N Puff 110 Rotterdam Industrial Park, Schenectady, NY 12306 518-688-1624 Website Furniture LIVINGSTONS INC. - Ad from 2019-05-25 May 25, 2019 LIVINGSTONS INC. P O BOX 506, GLENS FALLS, NY 12801 518-793-2888 Car NEMER FORD - Ad from 2019-05-24 May 24, 2019 Nemer Ford 323 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804 518-798-8834 Website Ad Vault BEST BETS - JULIE 15 RT MID May 23, 2019 Howard Hanna Queensbury Office 63 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804 1-518-798-3636 Website Restaurant STEVES PLACE - Ad from 2019-05-24 May 24, 2019 Steve's Place 194 Broad Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 518-793-5855 Currently Open Website Service FORT HUDSON HEALTH SERVICES - Ad from 2019-05-25 May 25, 2019 Fort Hudson Health Services 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 518-747-2811 Website Furniture TOPS FURNITURE - Ad from 2019-05-25 May 25, 2019 Tops Furniture 144 Main St, Hudson Falls, NY 12839 518-747-0554 Sale GOODALES USED FURNITURE - Ad from 2019-05-25 May 25, 2019 Goodale's Used Furniture 51 Feeder St, Hudson Falls, NY 12839 518-747-0520 Website Sale SELECT SOTHEBYS INTERNATIONAL REALTY - Ad from 2019-05-27 May 27, 2019 Select Sothebys International Realty 270 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 518-588-5224 Website
