"My biggest concern right now is my road salt budget. These early season storms can have a huge impact on your budget. Normally we don't expect this much this early in the season."
Kevin Hajos, Warren County public works superintendent, referring to the series of ice and snow storms that have hit the region in recent weeks Story, PAGE A1
