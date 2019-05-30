“This is our first one but really the motivation is trying to mesh our students with those employers. It seemed like a bridge that needed building.”
Jared Davis, Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES career and technical education principal, explaining that he and others developed the job fair to help address the high demand for skilled labor positions in the region Story, PAGE A1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.