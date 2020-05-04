Quote of the day
“My concept up until now had been work until my body wouldn’t let me work anymore, and that was going to be my career. Well, then the idea of sitting down for a bit and looking at the world and saying maybe there’s another path. Maybe you could do something different while your body was still able to do those things.”

James Glendening, reflecting on his retirement from his veterinary practice, Adirondack Animal Hospital, at the age of 77    Column, PAGE B1

