"The last thing we want is people to buy EVs (electric vehicles) and not be able to get access to the charging stations, so we don't want to be behind that as a utility. On the other hand, we don't want to just build it hoping they will come, either. As we're spending consumer money, we don't want to buy something that's not going to be utilized."
Carl Taylor, CEO and president of NYSEG and Rochester Electric and Gas, about gearing up for changes in the future, including more electric vehicles on the roads Story, PAGE A1
